Between Valentine’s Day, Presidents Day and likely a few inches of snow, there’s lots to celebrate this weekend! Here are some things you can do in the Seattle area, both at home and out and about in your community.
Valentine’s Day
- Make these fun, easy Valentine’s crafts with your kids.
- Bring a coat and a mask, plus your partner, a friend, your pet or just your headphones, and treat yourself to these five romantic walks in Greater Seattle.
- Watch people pitch their single friends via a PowerPoint deck in this fun, Friday evening Zoom event co-hosted by The Seattle Times. Things kick off at 6:30 p.m.! Find out more about the event here, or fill out this form to get the Zoom link.
- Enjoy this special Valentine’s edition of Dinner at a Movie, and consider grabbing some fancy takeout and a fun rom-com to watch (virtually) with some friends.
- Celebrate Valentine’s Day virtually or socially distanced with these events in the Seattle area.
Eats and drinks
- Food critic Tan Vinh ate 100 pastries all over Seattle to name these three as Seattle’s best pastries in several categories!
- Make these fruity, flavorful pâté de fruits for Valentine’s Day.
- Check out this updating list of where you can get takeout or delivery in the Seattle area.
Movies and TV
- Watch Netflix’s hit rom-com trilogy “To All the Boys,” and see which movie of the series our producers think is the best.
- Or if you’re itching for even more romantic comedies to watch, check out these recommendations from our movie critic.
- Find something to stream from this list of what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.
- Fall in love again with “Amélie,” this week’s pick from our critic’s series “Movies with Moira.”
Books
- If you’re jonesing to spend the weekend on the couch in your PJs with a good book in front of you, find some new material by browsing through these dozen paperback picks perfect for some Valentine’s Day light reading.
- Our audiobooks writer David Wright has come up with something for everyone. Fall in love with these nine audiobook love stories.
Community and events
- Attend the Northwest African American Museum and Seattle Opera’s drive-in concert, “A Night at the Opera: Celebrating Black Voices.”
- Get ready for Lunar New Year: Here’s how Seattleites are celebrating the holiday amid the pandemic.
- Visit these reopened museums and arts and entertainment venues around Seattle.
