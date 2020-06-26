Pride
- Because of COVID-19, Pride is going to look a lot different this year. But organizers are incorporating the current protests against police brutality and other social justice issues for a timely event.
- Check out our roundup of where to celebrate Pride (mostly virtually) in the Seattle area.
Eats and drinks
- Explore three Seattle neighborhoods with socially distant walks and bakery treats with these bakery-walk combos.
- Cook your own scallion pancakes, with this recipe courtesy of Sadie Davis-Suskind, a former “MasterChef Junior” competitor and Seattle middle-schooler.
- Make these super-tasty, adorably tiny open-face sandwiches with recipes from Seattle’s La Dive.
- Take The Seattle Times Pantry Kitchen challenge! Check out what readers created in Round 4, and take a look at the new ingredients for Round 5.
- Want a to-go supper that makes an evening a special one? Food critic Bethany Jean Clement found two spots for you.
- Try these neighborhood eats, including cheesy tacos, Peruvian roast chicken and irresistible dumpling noodle soup in Lynnwood.
- And whether you’re looking for dine-in, takeout or delivery options, check out our updating list of restaurants that you can sort by neighborhood.
Movies and television
- Watch these two new movie releases, reviewed by our movie critic.
- Pick something to watch from this list of what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.
Books
- Here are six new paperbacks to add to your summer reading list.
- Pick up one of these books for Pride month, to learn more about the LGBTQ+ community.
Outdoors
- Take a sunny Pacific Northwest road trip to one of these scenic locations, while still maintaining coronavirus-mandated social distancing.
- Spruce up your yard with these tips for a lush, low-maintenance ecology lawn.
