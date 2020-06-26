Amy Wong
By
Seattle Times features producer

Pride

  • Because of COVID-19, Pride is going to look a lot different this year. But organizers are incorporating the current protests against police brutality and other social justice issues for a timely event.
  • Check out our roundup of where to celebrate Pride (mostly virtually) in the Seattle area.

Eats and drinks

  • Explore three Seattle neighborhoods with socially distant walks and bakery treats with these bakery-walk combos.
  • Cook your own scallion pancakes, with this recipe courtesy of Sadie Davis-Suskind, a former “MasterChef Junior” competitor and Seattle middle-schooler.
  • Make these super-tasty, adorably tiny open-face sandwiches with recipes from Seattle’s La Dive.
  • Take The Seattle Times Pantry Kitchen challenge! Check out what readers created in Round 4, and take a look at the new ingredients for Round 5.
  • Want a to-go supper that makes an evening a special one? Food critic Bethany Jean Clement found two spots for you.
  • Try these neighborhood eats, including cheesy tacos, Peruvian roast chicken and irresistible dumpling noodle soup in Lynnwood.
  • And whether you’re looking for dine-in, takeout or delivery options, check out our updating list of restaurants that you can sort by neighborhood.

Movies and television

Books

Outdoors

