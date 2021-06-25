Amy Wong
By
Seattle Times features producer

This weekend is going to be hot!! So cool down, and find some things to do with our roundup of local events, entertainment recommendations and more.

Community events

  • Check out this list of local events and virtual happenings celebrating Pride around the Puget Sound area.
  • Attend Summer Jazz in Everett or check out these other online and distanced in-person events around the Seattle area.
  • Itching to see live music? Here’s when some of your favorite Seattle-area music venues are reopening.
  • Here are three Seattle-area art exhibits to visit now, from the must-see to the weird and wonderful.

Eats and drinks

Movies, books and TV

Outdoors and travel

  • Piece together a weekend road trip with this itinerary for John Day Fossil Beds National Monument.
  • Thinking about attempting to summit Mount St. Helens? Take some lessons from one writer’s recent harrowing experience.
  • Get out in your garden with this list of camp-inspired ideas and activities to help you reclaim the spirit of summer.
Amy Wong is the Seattle Times features producer.

