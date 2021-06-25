This weekend is going to be hot!! So cool down, and find some things to do with our roundup of local events, entertainment recommendations and more.
Community events
- Check out this list of local events and virtual happenings celebrating Pride around the Puget Sound area.
- Attend Summer Jazz in Everett or check out these other online and distanced in-person events around the Seattle area.
- Itching to see live music? Here’s when some of your favorite Seattle-area music venues are reopening.
- Here are three Seattle-area art exhibits to visit now, from the must-see to the weird and wonderful.
Eats and drinks
- Try some of the best Chinese roast duck in Seattle from Kau Kau in the Chinatown International District.
- As Washington’s restaurants reopen from pandemic mode, here are some neighborhood eats you should revisit.
- Or grab a bite at these 21 Seattle-area restaurants our critics are most excited to try post-pandemic.
- Make this recipe for blueberry lemon verbena tarts or create your own concoction for the Washington Blueberry Commission’s blueberry recipe competition for chefs ages 12 to 18.
- Can you make vegan “chicken” out of flour? Try these TikTok recipes.
Movies, books and TV
- Find something to watch from this list of what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.
- Celebrate the summer with a fresh batch of paperbacks.
Outdoors and travel
- Piece together a weekend road trip with this itinerary for John Day Fossil Beds National Monument.
- Thinking about attempting to summit Mount St. Helens? Take some lessons from one writer’s recent harrowing experience.
- Get out in your garden with this list of camp-inspired ideas and activities to help you reclaim the spirit of summer.
