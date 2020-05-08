Between Mother’s Day and the expected sunny weather, there’s lots to celebrate this weekend! And whether you’ll be enjoying nature or continuing to stay inside, there are plenty of things you can do in these next few days while maintaining social-distancing protocols.

Eats and drinks

Want a takeout cocktail from your favorite bar or restaurant? The Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board just announced that bars and restaurants across the state can now sell cocktails to-go.

Looking to cook something new? See what other Seattleites have been cooking during their time in quarantine.

What can you make for dinner with frozen or canned green beans, an egg, a potato and tomato paste? We posed that question to readers a couple of weeks ago as part of the Seattle Times’ “Chopped”-inspired Pantry Kitchen Challenge. Almost 40 readers embraced the challenge! Here’s a look at what they made. Now, it’s your turn. Take Round 2 of the Pantry Kitchen Challenge with this new list of ingredients: pancake mix, cheese, olives and herbs. Then, send us pictures of your recipe!

British baked goods are known to be soothing; there’s a whole afternoon-tea tradition. Try this recipe for malt loaf, studded with sultanas and tiny currants.

Find something to order from our updating list of restaurants offering takeout and/or delivery that you can sort by neighborhood.

Books

Reading has taken on a different meaning for a lot of us these days; it’s how we leave our homes while staying rooted in our armchairs. Our books writer shares some of her favorite recent reads.

Seattle Public Library and Seattle Arts & Lectures have partnered to present Summer Book Bingo. Download the card, get reading and you may win a prize! We also have book recommendations from local librarians to help you get started filling out your bingo card.

If you’d rather listen to a book, check out one of these nine hopeful, humorous audiobooks to help restore your perspective and lighten your mood.

Mother’s Day

Outdoors and fitness

Get inspired by these Seattleites who are finding creative ways to stay fit and achieve their lofty goals — one man even “climbing” Mount Everest — from home.

Over 100 state parks in Washington reopened this week. Feel free to get outside, but here are some things to keep in mind before you go.

Movies, television and streaming