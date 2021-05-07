Whether you’re celebrating Mother’s Day or just taking time to relax, check out this list of things you can do around the Seattle area in the upcoming days.

Mother’s Day

Whip up this perfect springtime asparagus frittata for brunch.

For an afternoon dessert, bake this delicious lime pie.

As an amazing Mother’s Day surprise, team with the kids to create a container garden filled with plants that attract hummingbirds or butterflies.

Check out these 10 scrumptious Seattle-area takeout options to celebrate mom.

Eats and drinks

Head to West Seattle for vegan food, chicken rice and more great neighborhood eats.

Cook this sweet-salty coconut sticky rice with mango, with a recipe courtesy of celebrity Chrissy Teigen’s mom, Vilailuck Teigen.

Movies, TV and music

Find something to stream from this list of what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Watch “The Paper Tigers,” a kung fu movie shot in Seattle, from local filmmaker Bao Tran.

Catch the final season of Hulu’s “Shrill” and read about what other TV endeavors Seattle writer Lindy West has coming next.

Listen to Heart guitarist Nancy Wilson’s brand new solo album, “You and Me.”

Books

Celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month with this diverse collection of five recent novels.

Add these six new paperbacks to your springtime reading list.

Outdoors

Brush up on these tips for what you can do to prevent wildfires while enjoying the outdoors this summer.

If you’re getting outside with plans to install a rain garden, find out if you’re eligible for a rebate.

Community and events