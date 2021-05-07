Amy Wong
Whether you’re celebrating Mother’s Day or just taking time to relax, check out this list of things you can do around the Seattle area in the upcoming days.

Mother’s Day

  • Whip up this perfect springtime asparagus frittata for brunch.
  • For an afternoon dessert, bake this delicious lime pie.
  • As an amazing Mother’s Day surprise, team with the kids to create a container garden filled with plants that attract hummingbirds or butterflies.
  • Check out these 10 scrumptious Seattle-area takeout options to celebrate mom.

Eats and drinks

  • Head to West Seattle for vegan food, chicken rice and more great neighborhood eats.
  • Cook this sweet-salty coconut sticky rice with mango, with a recipe courtesy of celebrity Chrissy Teigen’s mom, Vilailuck Teigen.

Movies, TV and music

  • Find something to stream from this list of what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.
  • Watch “The Paper Tigers,” a kung fu movie shot in Seattle, from local filmmaker Bao Tran.
  • Catch the final season of Hulu’s “Shrill” and read about what other TV endeavors Seattle writer Lindy West has coming next.
  • Listen to Heart guitarist Nancy Wilson’s brand new solo album, “You and Me.”

Books

Outdoors

  • Brush up on these tips for what you can do to prevent wildfires while enjoying the outdoors this summer.
  • If you’re getting outside with plans to install a rain garden, find out if you’re eligible for a rebate.

Community and events

  • Celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month in Seattle with these activities, including a book fair, video series and more.
