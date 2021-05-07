Whether you’re celebrating Mother’s Day or just taking time to relax, check out this list of things you can do around the Seattle area in the upcoming days.
Mother’s Day
- Whip up this perfect springtime asparagus frittata for brunch.
- For an afternoon dessert, bake this delicious lime pie.
- As an amazing Mother’s Day surprise, team with the kids to create a container garden filled with plants that attract hummingbirds or butterflies.
- Check out these 10 scrumptious Seattle-area takeout options to celebrate mom.
Eats and drinks
- Head to West Seattle for vegan food, chicken rice and more great neighborhood eats.
- Cook this sweet-salty coconut sticky rice with mango, with a recipe courtesy of celebrity Chrissy Teigen’s mom, Vilailuck Teigen.
Movies, TV and music
- Find something to stream from this list of what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.
- Watch “The Paper Tigers,” a kung fu movie shot in Seattle, from local filmmaker Bao Tran.
- Catch the final season of Hulu’s “Shrill” and read about what other TV endeavors Seattle writer Lindy West has coming next.
- Listen to Heart guitarist Nancy Wilson’s brand new solo album, “You and Me.”
Books
- Celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month with this diverse collection of five recent novels.
- Add these six new paperbacks to your springtime reading list.
Outdoors
- Brush up on these tips for what you can do to prevent wildfires while enjoying the outdoors this summer.
- If you’re getting outside with plans to install a rain garden, find out if you’re eligible for a rebate.
Community and events
- Celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month in Seattle with these activities, including a book fair, video series and more.
