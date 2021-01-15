Fingers crossed we’ll get a small stretch of sun during this January weekend in Seattle! Whether you’re looking to stay home, or get out in your community, here are some things you can do in the upcoming days.

Community events and outdoors

Celebrate the life of Martin Luther King Jr. with these Seattle events.

Play online trivia with King County Public Libraries and check out these other local events.

Embrace the cold outside by snowshoeing through this beginner-friendly route up Cold Creek Road on the quiet side of Snoqualmie Pass.

Brighten up your garden with these expert outdoor lighting tips.

Eats and drinks

If you’re looking for some good comfort food, try one of these five Seattle soups.

Head to Bellevue’s Crossroads for burritos, “10-second” noodles and more delicious neighborhood eats.

Warm up your home with this recipe for French onion soup.

Check out this updating list of where you can get takeout or delivery in the Seattle area.

Books

Read up on author Julia Cameron ahead of a conversation with her editor and publisher, Joel Fotinos, at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 16, in a virtual event hosted by Bothell’s East West Bookshop.

If you’re looking for an escape, pick up one of these recommended crime books.

Movies, music and TV