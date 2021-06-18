Welcome to the weekend! Check out this list of things to do, celebrating Juneteenth, Father’s Day and more. If you’re looking for summery things to do in the sun, don’t forget to consult our 2021 guide to summer in Seattle!

Community events

See this list of local events, as well as podcasts, movies, TV shows and more, to help you salute and uplift Black voices on Juneteenth.

Attend Shakespeare in the Park or check out these other online and distanced in-person events around the Seattle area.

Go to “Fremont Friday,” a weekly outdoor concert series behind Fremont’s LTD Bar and Grill.

Eats and drinks

Excited for the reopening of Seattle’s storied Canlis? Read about the restaurant’s newest executive chef.

Celebrate Father’s Day with this recipe for a decadent but simple crab BLT sandwich.

Try banh mi, Russian dumplings and an affordable family feast in Kirkland.

Catch a Mariners game and try the latest foods served up at T-Mobile Park.

Prepare an at-home vegetable garden with these tips.

Books

Pick up one of these three engrossing crime novels recommended by our book critic.

For Father’s Day, read these four books that honor fatherhood and the influence the parental figures make in their child’s lives.

Movies and TV