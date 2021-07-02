Whether you’re looking for local Fourth of July events, or wanting to get out now that Washington state has lifted COVID-19 restrictions, here’s a list of activities to do this weekend.
Local events
- Here’s where to see fireworks and other Fourth of July 2021 events in the Puget Sound area.
- Go on a community birding walk, or check out these other local events happening around the Seattle area.
- See Seattle Art Museum’s newest Monet exhibition.
Eats and drinks
- Thinking about eating out now that Washington’s COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted? Here’s what some Seattle chefs and owners are saying about how it affects their restaurants and bars.
- Find birria tacos, sushi and more great neighborhood eats in Kent.
Movies and TV
- Find something to watch from this list of what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.
Books
- Get your fix for crime fiction this summer with two hot new novels.
- Find some reading inspiration from these recommendations from author and UW student Zoe Hana Mikuta.
Outdoors
- Want to get into rock climbing? Here are a few tips for how to start.
- Plan a trip to central Idaho, where you can find some world-class stargazing.
- Explore Seattle’s biggest park, Discovery Park, with this guide on how to get there, what to bring and more.
- Get away with these 10 soul-satisfying day trips you can take around Washington.
