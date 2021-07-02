Amy Wong
By
Seattle Times features producer

Whether you’re looking for local Fourth of July events, or wanting to get out now that Washington state has lifted COVID-19 restrictions, here’s a list of activities to do this weekend.

Local events

  • Here’s where to see fireworks and other Fourth of July 2021 events in the Puget Sound area.
  • Go on a community birding walk, or check out these other local events happening around the Seattle area.
  • See Seattle Art Museum’s newest Monet exhibition.

Eats and drinks

  • Thinking about eating out now that Washington’s COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted? Here’s what some Seattle chefs and owners are saying about how it affects their restaurants and bars.
  • Find birria tacos, sushi and more great neighborhood eats in Kent.

Movies and TV

  • Find something to watch from this list of what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Books

  • Get your fix for crime fiction this summer with two hot new novels.
  • Find some reading inspiration from these recommendations from author and UW student Zoe Hana Mikuta.

Outdoors

Amy Wong: awong@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @amyewong. Amy Wong is the Seattle Times features producer.

