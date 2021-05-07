With the recent wave of anti-Asian hate crimes we’ve seen throughout the United States, it’s been a tough year for the Asian American and Pacific Islander communities. May is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, and if you’re looking for ways to support or celebrate the communities in the Greater Seattle area and beyond, here are some upcoming events to look out for.

Spring 2021

Book-O-Rama at Wing Luke Museum

The Wing Luke Museum hosts a virtual book fair centering titles relating to Asian Americans. Books will be available via online shop and store at 15% off through May 31, 2021.

“Our Stories Are Your Stories” video series

The Wing Luke Museum has partnered with a group of prominent local leaders from the AAPI community to launch the “Our Stories Are Your Stories” video campaign to showcase stories of AAPI people in the Greater Seattle area.

The video series released this week includes segments from former Washington state Gov. Gary Locke, actress Lana Condor, local restaurateur and actor Yuji Okumoto, musician Hollis Wong-Wear, baker Lauren Tran and former Washington State University quarterback Jack Thompson. In one video, for instance, former Seahawk Doug Baldwin talks about his fond memories of the Filipino food his grandmother used to make. As part of the campaign, the community is encouraged to submit their own video stories about what their AAPI heritage means to them. Stories will be shared on the campaign’s social media channels, and will be included in the Wing Luke Museum’s oral histories archive.

The all-volunteer executive team behind the campaign includes Mari Horita from the Seattle Kraken, Katherine Cheng of Expedia Group, Maya Mendoza-Exstrom from the Sounders, Mimi Gan of Mi2Media and Betti Fujikado of Copacino Fujikado.

May 13-15

Artistry, Ancestry, and Community

A three-day virtual event curated by Peter Cheng (PETER & CO.), Rohan Bhargava (Rovaco Dance Company) and Norbert De La Cruz III (The Juilliard School) features AAPI artists in the field of dance, along with a fireside chat exploring “topics of liminality, LGBTQ+ perspectives on creative practice, and shared experiences on navigating duality and identity.”

May 25, 2 p.m.

Asian Pacific Islander Heritage Month — Trailblazers in Communities

YMCA of Greater Seattle hosts a virtual panel featuring Michael Byun, executive director, Asian Counseling and Referral Service; Joseph Seia, executive director, Pacific Islander Community Association of WA; Maki Hsieh, CEO, Asian Hall of Fame and Robert Chinn Foundation; and Mari Horita, vice president of community engagement and social impact, Seattle Kraken.

May 27, 7 p.m.

Kelly Tsai — Film Screening: Music, Dance/Artist Talk

Asian Women’s Giving Circle presents Brooklyn-based artist Kelly Tsai and her music/dance short film “6” on YouTube.

May 28

Asian Art Museum reopens

Capitol Hill’s Seattle Asian Art Museum reopens to the public, featuring historical and contemporary art from China, Korea, Japan, India, the Himalayas and other Southeast Asian countries.