Don’t blink: 2023 is right around the corner — and the new year is packed with culinary, creative and cultural happenings in the Seattle area. Grab your calendar!
Whether your New Year’s resolutions involve getting out or staying in more, you’re in luck. On this page you’ll find recommendations for new restaurants to try in 2023, big-name musicians, notable plays and buzzy exhibitions coming to Seattle, as well as books, movies, TV shows and video games of note.
— Trevor Lenzmeier, deputy features editor
10 new restaurants to anticipate in Seattle, Bellevue, Edmonds and Burien
In a city with an ever-growing list of new restaurants, Tan Vinh is most excited by these — all of which open in 2023 or, in some cases, just opened in 2022!
Seattle’s 6 most-anticipated theater productions in 2023
From a rarely seen Lorraine Hansberry work to a celebration of a theater legend, Seattle theaters have plenty to look forward to for your 2023 calendar.
Seattle art lovers: Add these 6 exhibitions to your 2023 calendar
Seattle’s museums and galleries will offer visitors a chance to check out new solo shows from local artists and immersive experiences that will transport you.
Our TV critic places his bets on what you should watch in early 2023
From “The Last of Us” to “Star Trek: Picard,” here are the TV shows we’re looking forward to in early 2023.
17 of the most anticipated movies of 2023
From Greta Gerwig’s take on “Barbie” to “Dune: Part Two” and “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” here are films our critic thinks should be on your radar.
From remakes to sequels, here are the games we’re excited for in 2023
From the Resident Evil 4 remake to the new Legend of Zelda, here are some of the video games to look forward to in 2023.
Books to look forward to in 2023
Here’s a list of a few of the titles coming out in 2023 that caught our book critic’s eye. Happy reading!
Here are the most notable concerts coming to the Seattle area in 2023
From Bruce Springsteen to Taylor Swift, the 2023 concert calendar is already packed, as hometown heroes, controversial stars and pop singers take the stage.
