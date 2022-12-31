By

Don’t blink: 2023 is right around the corner — and the new year is packed with culinary, creative and cultural happenings in the Seattle area. Grab your calendar! 

Whether your New Year’s resolutions involve getting out or staying in more, you’re in luck. On this page you’ll find recommendations for new restaurants to try in 2023big-name musiciansnotable plays and buzzy exhibitions coming to Seattle, as well as booksmoviesTV shows and video games of note.   

— Trevor Lenzmeier, deputy features editor

The Kebab is ready for a hungry customer at Hamdi on Dec. 2, 2022. The final dish includes hand minced lamb belly, maras pepper, sumac, onion salad and baldo rice.

10 new restaurants to anticipate in Seattle, Bellevue, Edmonds and Burien

In a city with an ever-growing list of new restaurants, Tan Vinh is most excited by these — all of which open in 2023 or, in some cases, just opened in 2022!

From left: “Into the Woods” cast members Sarah Garcia (Little Red), Cayman Ilika (The Baker’s Wife) and Eric Ankrim (Baker). Center is Porscha Shaw, who will play The Witch in “Into the Woods” and the Beggar Woman in “Sweeney Todd.” Continuing: “Sweeney Todd” cast members Yusef Seevers (Sweeney Todd), Anne Allgood (Mrs. Lovett), and Nik Hagen (Tobias).

Seattle’s 6 most-anticipated theater productions in 2023

From a rarely seen Lorraine Hansberry work to a celebration of a theater legend, Seattle theaters have plenty to look forward to for your 2023 calendar.

Kelly Akashi, “Cultivator (Hanami),” (detail) 2021. Flame-worked borosilicate glass and lost-wax caste bronze. 9 x 10 x 4 in. Collection of Sonya Yu.

Seattle art lovers: Add these 6 exhibitions to your 2023 calendar

Seattle’s museums and galleries will offer visitors a chance to check out new solo shows from local artists and immersive experiences that will transport you.

That ’90s Show: Kurtwood Smith as Red Forman and Debra Jo Rupp as Kitty Forman in “That ’90s Show.”

Our TV critic places his bets on what you should watch in early 2023

From “The Last of Us” to “Star Trek: Picard,” here are the TV shows we’re looking forward to in early 2023.

Margot Robbie stars in “Barbie.” (Warner Bros. Pictures/TNS)

17 of the most anticipated movies of 2023

From Greta Gerwig’s take on “Barbie” to “Dune: Part Two” and “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” here are films our critic thinks should be on your radar.

Angels and demons (and mortals) will once again battle it out in Diablo IV.

From remakes to sequels, here are the games we’re excited for in 2023

From the Resident Evil 4 remake to the new Legend of Zelda, here are some of the video games to look forward to in 2023.

“A Living Remedy: A Memoir” by Nicole Chung.

Books to look forward to in 2023

Here’s a list of a few of the titles coming out in 2023 that caught our book critic’s eye. Happy reading!

Bruce Springsteen performs a tribute to Jerry Lee Lewis during the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Here are the most notable concerts coming to the Seattle area in 2023

From Bruce Springsteen to Taylor Swift, the 2023 concert calendar is already packed, as hometown heroes, controversial stars and pop singers take the stage.

