Reshell Wilson of Auburn, 56, was in line at the dollar store with her grandchildren in fall 2018 when she got a surprise that changed their lives: an invite to join a peer group for grandparents caring for young children.

“I ran home and told my husband, ‘She thinks she can really support us and help us,’ ” Wilson said, recalling the encounter with the group’s former organizer. “Then we went and have been with them ever since.”

Wilson and her husband, Freddie, had been raising their grandchildren — Tamia, now 13, and Tashaun, 14 — since they were babies, but were unaware a support service like this was available to them. Back in 2018, Wilson joined members as part of the Kinship Care Support Group hosted by Seattle’s Atlantic Street Center, a nonprofit providing behavioral support and services to families and youth.

Pela Selene Terry, Atlantic Street Center’s executive director, said extending guidance and resources to families can reduce the financial and emotional toll that hampers new caregivers going through the adoption process. The Kinship Care Support Group fills a gap for many grandparents and older relatives who are housing their grandkids but lack access to the services that foster care can provide.

Atlantic Street Center is one of 13 nonprofits supported by reader donations to The Seattle Times Fund for Those in Need.

“They’re getting support in ways that they would not normally get because they’re not part of an institution like foster care,” Terry said. “It’s really helping them navigate the resources that will support them being successful caregivers while taking care of themselves.”

While the Wilsons’ decision to take in their grandchildren is a point of pride for the Washington couple, parenting has, of course, also come with challenges.

Along with providing clothing, food and shelter, Reshell and Freddie Wilson needed to establish legal custody of Tamia and Tashaun through the Washington court system, an arduous, costly process. The Wilsons also wanted to transfer the kids to a nearby school. However, without custody, the school system initially refused to move the kids. The couple received the state’s Non-Needy Grant, totaling $500, or $250 per child.

While the grant offset some costs, it wasn’t enough, Wilson said.

“I was so angry with how the system works and how we couldn’t get any help,” Wilson said. “That little $250, it helps, but it doesn’t help when your kids are in diapers.” The family used the money to “buy clothes for them, buy food, pay a bill, wherever we saw fit to use it.”

The support from Kinship Care and the Wilsons proved to be far more substantial and stabilizing.

Bringing stability to kids

The Wilson family began taking care of their grandchildren when Freddie’s daughter struggled with drug and alcohol abuse and addiction. Terry, the Atlantic Street Center director, said getting help from older relatives is often critical to keeping kids out of foster care.

“Without that support, the kids would not be with family, they would be in the system,” Terry said. “They would be without the support and love that a family can give.”

During Kinship group meetings, more than two dozen caregivers share advice and talk about their struggles. The program also helps with everything from food and entertainment to counseling, coats, clothing and even some bills. Wilson said guest speakers often visit to share skills to support the caregivers’ mental and physical health.

“We get to engage with other families that are going through the same thing,” Wilson said. “Somebody might have a suggestion that might help you or you might have a suggestion that might help them.”

To Wilson, the cause became personal.

Her advocacy for the Kinship Care Support Group led her to the state Capitol in 2019 to call for more resources. That year, Gov. Jay Inslee signed Senate Bill 5651, which establishes a kinship care legal aid coordinator in the Office of Civil Legal Aid. Another piece of legislation, signed last year, Senate Bill 5151, offers foster care licenses to grandparents who are raising young children, granting caretakers access to additional services.

A 2020 report from Washington State Department of Social and Health Services showed that relatives or close friends who are taking care of children in the state are largely over the age of 55, with earnings between $30,000 and $39,999, well below the state’s median income, which is around $70,000.

The survey’s findings also underscore gender disparities among caregivers. Ninety percent of women surveyed said they are kinship caregivers (a general term not to be confused with the Seattle support group). Wilson, who graduated in June with her associate degree in behavioral and social services from Lake Washington Institute of Technology, said she commuted almost 70 miles a day to school while juggling caregiving responsibilities with the duties of everyday life.

“I was a full-time parent, full-time student, full-time employer, full-time wife and a grandparent. My days were always full,” she said. “Making sure the kids got back and forth to school, making sure that I can be there for their homework as well as doing my homework. It was challenging.”

Four years after making the family official by gaining legal custody, Wilson said she is proud of the community her family has built with other families who have stepped up to raise children.

“With Kinship, that’s a big part of it — helping each other,” Wilson said. “And knowing that we’re not in it alone.”