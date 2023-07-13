Positively PNW

Jana Clark is making dreams come true one dress at a time — right from her Snohomish County home. Freespirited Closet, which she runs in her basement, offers pre-loved business attire and formalwear to anyone for free.

Like a modern-day fairy godmother, she gives people the chance to rock high-end dresses and outfits they might not be able to otherwise afford at proms, job interviews, weddings and other special events. Brides, school theater producers and even beauty pageant contestants come to the Closet.

In June, the Closet went outside with a pop-up at the Snohomish Pride Festival. Clark and her daughter brought 30 bags of clothing to their booth and came home 7 hours later with eight bags. And she’s not stopping there; she’s thinking about popping up at local libraries and job fairs.

Part of the Closet’s mission is to make clothing accessible and affordable to all, which may open doors to job opportunities and social events or allow people to express themselves more authentically. Clark’s clients come from all walks of life, from transgender teens finding the clothes they feel best in, to moms going to charity events.

“Whoever wants to look pretty in a dress, I’m here for it,” Clark said.

The free thrift store began in 2018 as a way to help people stretch their budgets but has become so much more. Clients appreciate the inclusivity of sizes, the ease of selection for choosy teens or anxious shoppers and keeping clothes out of landfills.

Advertising

Simply make an appointment via her Facebook group, and Clark will help you find the look you want in her 5,000 square feet of clothing racks. Everything in the basement — even the racks and hangers — was donated.

Although she focuses on career and formal womenswear, Clark also carries clothing designed for young men and boys as well as some shoes and accessories. Whether people are shopping for a special event or even a cosplay outfit for Emerald City Comic Con, she’s ready. Clark’s only rules: Wear a face mask, and do not resell whatever clothing visitors pick out.

“The whole thing for me is to enjoy the moment of people finding what they want and not have the extra burden of paying for [an event] that would be a one-time deal,” Clark said.

Clark, a longtime dress collector, was inspired by people from her local Buy Nothing community, a Facebook-based neighborhood gifting group, who helped her through a difficult time.

“I have a special needs son, and we had to go to Philadelphia to the children’s hospital. I was overweight. I wanted to be on point, to be seen and heard as a mom who knew what was going on with her kid,” Clark said. “There were some women in my Buy Nothing Group that had some office wear and donated it to me … and it kind of took fire.”

To Clark, Freespirited Closet’s name blends the concepts of freedom to wear what you love and the spirit of giving. (“Plus, I’m kind of a free spirit,” she said, joking. “If I lived in ‘Portlandia’ I would live next to the feminist bookstore.”)

Advertising

She books one appointment at a time to ensure privacy.

“I try to make it a body-positive experience for those people who have shopping anxiety or issues with their bodies,” she said. “I can find almost every person an amazing dress no matter what their size. I just want them to feel good in what they are wearing.”

Clients come to the Closet for many reasons, from far beyond Snohomish.

Clark had a last-minute request from a woman about to fly out of town in two hours seeking a dress, which she found. One regular client is an opera buff who needs formalwear to attend concerts around the world.

“I had needed an outfit for a fancy dinner and went shopping at Jana’s,” recalled Sarah Owens, of Silver Firs. “Since then, she has helped me dress for two weddings, a vacation and some special dinners.”

For some events, the Closet’s offerings take on a deeper meaning. About a month ago, Clark helped style and dress two Ukrainian women, who had faced abuse and discrimination for being gay, before their wedding in Seattle where they were finally able to get married by a Washington Supreme Court justice.

Advertising

Clark said she’ll never forget the woman with a terminal cancer diagnosis looking for a beautiful dress for a renewal of vows to have beautiful mementos for her funeral. “It felt like a take control moment,” Clark wrote in a text.

The generosity has become contagious. Local thrift stores donate the higher-end items to the Closet, and sometimes, people donate unclaimed clothing from an estate sale or a closing dry cleaner, like the $3,867 tags-on Chanel dress that came in this spring. Clark donated it to the Assistance League of Everett.

“Nothing goes to waste if I can find it a home, even if it’s a bit tragic,” she said.

For example, five garbage bags of 1980s puff-shouldered specials were “dyed and re-imagined as Cinderella dresses” for Glacier Peak High School’s production of “Cinderella.” She even threw in her own vintage wedding dress and dyed it pink.

Kathea Yarnell, of Woodinville, who has found dresses for her daughters at the Closet, appreciates the upcycling factor. “What a fabulous resource that honors everyone where they are and promotes generosity and responsible shopping!” she wrote to the Facebook group.

The Facebook community — now nearly 4,000 members strong — has taken on a life of its own, with people swapping clothes and posting requests to the group at large. Avid supporters become “so-called elves” volunteering their homes as donation drop-off locations, expanding the reach of the Closet.

Clark loves the idea of people making their own closets in their neighborhood.

“I just want them to take the idea. I don’t want it to be a franchise,” she said. “[The Facebook group has] gotten so big. I’m here for it — I just want to see where it goes.”