Ahead of a string of performances in downtown Seattle celebrating Lunar New Year, which falls this Sunday, students from the Mak Fai Kung Fu Dragon & Lion Dance Association gathered at a chilly grocery warehouse in the Chinatown International District’s Little Saigon to hone their lion dancing skills.

“Lion dancing is a huge part of my culture,” said Johnny Nguyen, after a break from practicing this athletic art form, which brings good luck and wards off evil spirits. The dancers must move in carefully choreographed rhythm to bring the giant, colorful lion to life.

“For Lunar New Year, I normally celebrate with my family, but since lion dancing happened, I lion dance all year round,” said Nguyen, 20, who is Vietnamese and celebrates Tết. “I come home really late at night to see my parents because the rest of the day I am performing.”

Coinciding with the start of spring on the Chinese lunisolar calendar, Lunar New Year traditions differ from Korea to Singapore to Mongolia and beyond. In Vietnamese culture, Tết welcomes the new year, while the Spring Festival marks the date in China; in South Korea, the holiday is called Seollal.

The major holiday is celebrated across many Asian countries and cultures with unique festivals and traditions that honor ancestors, family and food. Among the diverse celebrations, one common thread is that despite a rash of anti-Asian violence in the U.S. in recent years, younger generations of Asian Americans have embraced Lunar New Year traditions to reaffirm connections to their culture and families.

“Now they want to find their roots,” said Connie So, an American ethnic studies professor at the University of Washington. “They appreciate it a lot more as they’ve gotten older. I see a lot of them do what they can to try to follow traditions.”

Though celebrations of Lunar New Year vary, gathering with family and honoring older generations are traditions central to the holiday across Asian cultures.

“It’s continuing something that our ancestors have done for a very long time,” So said. “It’s showing concern for your ancestors, your parents, coming together with family and just being happy that you’ve made it so far this year.”

Celebrations across cultures

In that Little Saigon warehouse, Nguyen operated the head of the lion while Martin Lau controlled the tail. As Lau, 20, stood behind Nguyen, he was lifted by his waist up into the air before the duo hopped on steel poles called jongs to the fierce rumbling of drums and the banging of a gong.

Nguyen and Lau began practicing the art form at Cleveland High School after seeing flyers about the school lion dance team. Nguyen described the sport as beautiful but nerve-wracking because “your life is basically in someone else’s hands.” To mimic the giant lion’s movements, the agile dancers must jump to each high, metal platform.

“This made us grow closer and understand each other more,” Lau said. “When we fall, we fall together. We even have matching scars.”

Despite the dangers of the dance, the Mak Fai students said the tradition fosters pride in heritage, especially during the many performances of the holiday season.

“I am first-generation Chinese American in my family,” Lau said. “Being more Americanized, I want to connect more to my culture and stay connected to it throughout my life.”

When asked about family Tết traditions, Nguyen said his mother traditionally goes to a temple and prays for good luck for the rest of the year.

On Mercer Island, 31-year-old Monica Lee named one of her favorite Lunar New Year traditions: wearing red underwear on your Chinese zodiac year to prevent bad luck.

“My mom buys me seven red underwear when it’s my year,” Lee said, adding that someone else must buy the undergarments.

“My best friend is the Year of the Rabbit … and we were just at Uniqlo,” Lee said. “It keeps us close and together having these kinds of traditions.”

So, the UW professor, connected this reaffirmation of heritage among younger generations to the growing representation of Asian Americans in the media. Last year, international music stars BTS made history as the first K-pop group to secure Grammy nominations in the award show’s four major categories; Netflix renewed its Emmy-winning “Squid Game” after breaking streaming records; and award-winning movies like “Everything Everywhere All at Once” kept a tight focus on Asian representation in film two years after “Parasite” became the first foreign language film to win the Academy Award for Best Picture.

“I see a lot of people wanting to do more in tribute to their parents, grandparents and ancestors,” So said, “and I think part of that is because they see a lot more positive representation.”

The holiday through the generations

This Lunar New Year kicks off the Year of the Rabbit per the widely observed Chinese zodiac tradition, a sign of peace, longevity and prosperity. The Vietnamese calendar celebrates the Year of the Cat, an animal that symbolizes sensitivity and kindness and can bring a fruitful harvest.

Lunar New Year has its roots in Asian agricultural society, with farmers historically using the holiday to celebrate, relax and manifest a successful harvest. While Lunar New Year is traditionally a time for rest, most who celebrate in the U.S. do not get time off for the full celebration, which starts Sunday and lasts into February.

“No one else is taking that time off,” So said. “If everyone else did it, then we could more easily visit our relatives.”

Minh-Duc Nguyen, executive director of Helping Link, a nonprofit serving Seattle’s Vietnamese communities in the Chinatown International District, echoed that point: Not having time off makes it harder to connect with relatives and to uphold holiday celebrations.

“It’s not that they don’t want to keep the tradition going,” said Nguyen, noting that it’s not always the case that Lunar New Year, marked by the second new moon after winter solstice, falls on a weekend. “But because of circumstances, they can’t get the day off work or their kids have to go to school. So slowly that tradition is a little bit fading away.”

“That’s why the weekend before and the weekend after is so important, because a lot of families can get together on the weekend.”

Nguyen said Vietnamese families celebrate Tết with fireworks, food and games. Her favorite part of the holiday: cooking traditional dishes like rice cakes, which are filled with mushed mung beans, meat and sticky rice then wrapped in banana leaf.

These traditions are a way for Nguyen to remain connected to her roots.

“Part of it is to be able to preserve the culture and heritage,” she said. “So we know where we come from and also for our children and the younger generation.”

Lee’s grandparents, Wen-Lang, 88, and Wen-Shuh Chen, 94, of Seattle, agreed with that sentiment. The couple said new year traditions foster a sense of pride in heritage.

“I want my children and grandchildren to know we’re Chinese,” said Wen-Lang, sitting on a couch beside her husband of 63 years. Wen-Lang reads fortunes for her grandchildren based off Chinese zodiac signs in the local Chinese newspapers. And around Lunar New Year, older family members often give young people red envelopes filled with money.

“The older generation always thought about the younger generation. They save money, they save everything for this special day,” said Wen-Lang, pulling out a red envelope carrying a $5 bill. “It says, ‘Da ji, da li,’” which translates to “good luck, good fortune.”

Traditions are passed down and change

While red envelopes are traditionally given to children around the new year, Lee said she still accepts them from her grandparents because she isn’t married.

“This is actually something in our family that we joke about because I am at the age of being married and giving out red envelopes, but I’m not married yet,” Lee said. “So I just kind of am like, ‘I’m still a child,’ and people still give me red envelopes.”

Though it is a custom to help deep-clean her grandparents house for Lunar New Year, Lee said she does not participate in her house.

“That’s something that I know that I should be doing to bring in the good luck of the new year,” Lee said. “But I guess I haven’t necessarily taken that on. My biggest thing is just being together.”

For young people, So said, it’s not about following the holiday perfectly, but finding ways to preserve traditions for future generations — and to make those Lunar New Year traditions their own.

“Although the versions they embrace may not be exactly the way their parents celebrated, you adapt,” So said. “You don’t have to do exactly what your parents do, but it’s the effort made.”