Alexa Strabuk may have the shortest commute in Seattle. Her desk in the International Examiner’s newsroom sits at the heart of Chinatown International District, just a two-minute walk away from her apartment building near the Bush Hotel and the fruit stands outside Dong Sing’s corner market.

Hired as editor in chief of the International Examiner in February, Strabuk, 28, is leading the paper — the oldest and largest nonprofit, pan-Asian Pacific American publication in the Northwest — through a major milestone: its 50th volume of print editions.

Across from Strabuk’s desk in the International Examiner’s newsroom, a library of teetering filing cabinets holds all of the paper’s past volumes. The yellowing paper chronicles decades of articles that forged change in the neighborhood, like early exposés about the conditions of local sewing factories and canneries.

Each month, the new edition lines shelves around the neighborhood, free to its about 10,000 readers. The once self-proclaimed “heartbeat of the Chinatown International District,” the Examiner has held steady over the decades, unlike the flatlined fate of many community publications across the nation.

On average, the United States is losing two newspapers per week, according to a study from Northwestern University, and about a quarter of all newspapers have shut down since 2005.

Major swaths of the nation now go without local journalism or rely on one large, regional newspaper to represent the diversity of experience for thousands of people.

Seattle is no exception.

Westside Seattle, Ballard News-Tribune and South District Journal have shut down, leaving a void of once vibrant voices. About a decade ago, the International Examiner faced similar ruin.

“When I took over, the Examiner was in danger of closing,” said Travis Quezon, the paper’s editor in chief from 2013 to 2017. “We were $20,000 in debt.”

Quezon left Oahu for the Examiner while watching papers across Hawaii and the nation fold — or get bought out by mass media corporations like Gannett.

To stay afloat, the Examiner took out a loan and created monthly payment plans with each creditor to painstakingly whittle down debt. The paper also downsized, shrinking its skeleton staff even smaller.

“I was the only full time staff for almost a year until we were able to pay our debts,” Quezon said.

As a nonprofit, the paper relies on a series of grants, donations and annual fundraisers to keep it going. It is also largely freelance-based, and a good portion of each 27-page issue comes from its trusted network of community members, supplementing the current three-person full-time staff.

Now in the midst of its 50th anniversary, the International Examiner is the strongest it has been in decades, said Quezon, now president of the paper’s board of directors.

“If you look at the origins of our newspaper, it’s not unlike Chinatown’s: Chinatowns in the U.S. exist because of racism,” Quezon said. “There was nowhere else that these communities could live, so they sort of gathered in places they could and created their own culture and community. [The Examiner] exists because no one else is telling our stories … And because of that, we’ve lasted.”

The Examiner’s early years

Sue Taoka, 73, has met area residents who have never once ventured to Chinatown International District in the “decades and decades” they have lived just down the street from the neighborhood.

“Chinatown International District is a strong, diverse, opinionated neighborhood, but it is often dismissed,” Taoka said. “The Examiner helps give us a sense of place, a sense of the people, a sense of belonging here.”

After 15 years working for the Seattle Chinatown International District Preservation and Development Authority, Taoka knows the community well. Local issues that Taoka says the city of Seattle may not care about, such as policy in Little Saigon or funding for community centers, do not go unnoticed by the Examiner.

“[The Examiner] is not just adjacent to the community or looking at the community, but it’s grounded, very grounded,” Taoka said. “I actually credit Ron [Chew] for that. He’s been the advocate of ‘things belong to the community.’”

Chew’s journalism career had a rocky start when he joined the International Examiner in 1975.

A reporter for the University of Washington’s student newspaper, The Daily, Chew had applied to be an editor, but staff hired a white student instead. Chew believed he wasn’t considered for the position and filed a discrimination case and won, but was left deeply dissatisfied and dropped out just a few credits shy of earning his degree.

The Examiner, established the prior year in 1974 by Larry Imamura and Gerald Yuasa, gave Chew his first opportunity to practice journalism fully.

“In the early years at the Examiner, we had to define who we were, so it was person by person, shop by shop, resident by resident until you built relationships,” Chew said.

He would sit in the neighborhood hotel lobbies and diners, listening to aunties and grandmas chatter. Not all of what he heard was storyworthy, but it created context, he said. He’d tediously write stories on a manual typewriter, and before long, the Examiner’s voice gained respect.

Chew did not earn a single paycheck from the Examiner during his first three years of work.

Neither did the editor in chief or other reporters, including freelancers. The paper was a passion project with “humble origins and a sort of super-volunteer spirit,” Chew said.

The same year Chew started reporting, the Alaska Canneries Workers Association bought the Examiner for a whopping total of $1. The workers — predominantly Filipino — were fighting for safer working conditions and better treatment, and they recognized the power the written word wields on its community.

Although the cannery workers didn’t directly influence the content, the move knighted the newly forged Examiner as a social justice-oriented community paper. Four years later, the Examiner became a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization.

“As a nonprofit newspaper, the Examiner differed from the archetypal commercial newspapers I learned about in my communications classes,” Chew wrote in his book, “My Unforgotten Seattle.” “It highlighted concerns overlooked by the mainstream press. It wasn’t afraid to take sides and advocate for the neighborhood. … It wasn’t ruled by big advertisers or moneyed interests.”

In 1976 and 1977, Chew wrote a series of exposés about working conditions in several Seattle sewing factories. His mother worked as a seamstress in Pioneer Square, and he knew the conditions to be “abominable” with employers demanding a grueling pace for meager pay. Plus, despite few workers speaking English, employers didn’t offer translation services.

That type of reporting further cemented the Examiner as a community advocacy platform, Chew said.

“I came into the International [Examiner] family during a time when the neighborhood was in transition,” Chew said. “A lot of the hotels were deteriorating, there was a fear of gentrification, King County had decided to build the Kingdome right on the edge of the International District, further creating pressures.”

The Examiner’s role, he said, became to protect the neighborhood.

Whether from the pressure of construction, displacement of immigrants, working conditions, boundary disputes or cultural decimation, the Examiner stood poised to take a clear stance.

“We wanted to make a difference,” Chew said.

The Examiner’s future

Adjacent to Strabuk’s desk in the Examiner’s newsroom, a Post-it note mind map speckles the wall. Divided in two parts, words like “rebirth” and “renaissance” define the Examiner’s vision for the next 50 years.

“The role remains evergreen,” Strabuk said. “A newspaper, to me, establishes some kind of shared culture, a place for critical thinking and an opportunity to debate topics and share perspectives.”

And the staggering loss of newspapers around the nation — and in King County — should give people pause, Chew said: Without ample vehicles for in-depth journalism, news becomes an echo chamber, serving only to reinforce what people already believe.

“A lot of the news that we get is recycled bits and pieces of opinion,” Chew said. “I believe strongly in having a vibrant press as the cornerstone for an enlightened democracy, which I hope our country eventually returns to.”

Although the Examiner had a close call with closing, Quezon is hopeful about the future of community journalism. With a nearly audible sigh, Quezon said he no longer needs to convince benefactors to fund nonprofit journalism; recent years have highlighted its importance.

In June, the Examiner switched to a once-monthly print schedule. Although the decision saved money on printing, finances were not the driving force of the change. The change was ultimately made to publish more thoughtful, long-form journalism, Quezon and Strabuk said.

“We’re not in danger of dying — like in 2014 — but we really need to make sure this new, young generation that’s running the paper has the support that they need to grow,” Quezon said.

On Oct. 26, the paper will host the Community Voice Awards, an annual gala to raise money and honor community members. The paper aims to raise $115,000 over a 10-course meal to support business operations and expand the paper’s print capacity.

If every reader gave $5 monthly, Strabuk pitched, the Examiner could move away from their current “hodgepodge model” of funding through grants, donations and galas.

“This neighborhood is always making headlines for controversy, whether it be crime or homelessness or how dangerous it is, but whatever is happening to the CID really does indicate the health of the city at large,” Strabuk said. “This is a place of genuine love and care, and it would be a shame to let that die.”

And as for the secret sauce that has kept the Examiner’s heart beating, Chew has a clue.

“Maybe there’s something in the magic formula of how the Examiner has managed to survive that can provide a lesson for all of us who work in the journalism field,” Chew said. “Be agile, resourceful and develop a base of support from people who really care that you survive.”