Longtime Washington resident Angela Shire grew up going to the Archie McPhee novelty store whenever she visited her great-grandparents, who lived near the store’s original Ballard location. And in her middle-school world in the 2000s, Archie McPhee earned some major cool points for having a page on Tumblr, a popular blogging platform. Plus, where else would you find rubber chickens, yodeling pickles and windshield wiper blades in one place? Archie McPhee had all of that and more.

“I felt seen by all the creativity and chaos,” Shire said. “I remember seeing the housewares and thinking, ‘When I’m older, I want my apartment to look like this.’ When I returned after college, it felt like a soft place to land.”

Shire went on to work at Archie McPhee after college, and it continued to be a formative part of her life because it was a safe place to embrace her quirkiness. She also formed strong relationships with the people who worked there.

The Seattle store celebrates 40 years in 2023, and over the past four decades, Archie McPhee has had something to offer every generation of families like Shire’s; Bigfoot erasers and finger puppets for our grade school pals’ birthdays, hilarious cards for the sourpusses and fun adults in our lives, and pickle bandages and air fresheners for decades of memorable holiday gifts.

Even just visiting the store is a delight of its own. Inside the shop, visitors can gasp at the glass aquarium containing the Wallingford Beast, a cryptid with the limbs of many different creatures, or marvel at the rubber chicken museum, which elevates rubber chickens of various sizes and forms to high art.

“The store has always been a cabinet of curiosities, and we’re glad that people share those sensibilities,” said Mark Pahlow, the owner and founder of Archie McPhee.

Archie McPhee has continued to be a cornerstone in Seattle, largely because it doesn’t take itself too seriously. It’s a place you can show up as you are and find whatever you’re looking for, no matter how odd it is.

“Seattle can be a dark place, but the store helps you appreciate the nice days when you have them,” Shire said.

A cornerstone of Seattle

While living in California in 1982, Pahlow was reselling oddities like collectible stamps, action figures and old toys out of his home. That year, he decided to pack up everything in a truck and he made his way to Seattle, where he landed in Fremont.

Named after Pahlow’s great-uncle, Archie McPhee began as a wholesale business. The shop began welcoming in customers in 1983 before Pahlow broke open a box of rubber chickens — and the doors of a new location in the nebulous area between Fremont and Wallingford in 1984. The team eventually relocated Archie McPhee to Ballard for a decade before moving to its current Wallingford location on North 45th Street and Stone Way in 2009.

In those early days, the Archie McPhee team got the word out through its catalog, which was created using an old Pentax SLR film camera, IBM typewriter and rubber cement. The production quality has gone up after four decades, but the mission of capturing all the oddities offered in-store has remained the same.

“Parents of kids at the nearby schools started coming, which was the start of our multigeneration following,” Pahlow said. “Some of their children have come in years later, and it makes me feel like time is flying.”

Thanks to its far-reaching retail catalog, Archie McPhee drummed up a clientele across the country.

Shana Iverson, the company’s vice president of operations and self-described high priestess of rubber chickens, remembered one customer who visited all the way from New Jersey after discovering the store through its catalog and videos.

“The internet has allowed our tentacles of weirdness to reach across the country and world,” Pahlow said.

Pahlow’s team has since cemented Archie McPhee’s in U.S. history, as evidenced by the Smithsonian’s decision to add to its archives copies of the store’s catalogs published between 1985 and 2008.

“We made a little scratch in history just for being ourselves,” Pahlow said.

Navigating a changing retail landscape

Archie McPhee wasn’t immune to the changes that hit retail amid COVID-19, but the store managed to stay open with limited hours.

“We did everything to keep open, from setting up a curbside stand to throwing rubber chickens into people’s back seat during contactless pickup,” Pahlow said. “People called us just to express their gratitude that we stayed open. I think we contributed to the morale and emotional well-being of the community.”

In honor of Archie McPhee’s continued presence in the community, Pahlow’s team will celebrate the store’s 40th anniversary on July 13 with food, games, giveaways, prizes and major in-store discounts. If you’ve never made the trip or have been thinking about visiting Archie McPhee, this is your sign.

If you’re nervous — and you might be — ask one of the friendly staff members for some guidance on what you’re looking for, whether it’s a gift, souvenir or something that captures Seattle’s oddball nature.

“We are a fun little club, but we welcome everyone in,” Iverson said. “You’ve likely driven past us, so you might as well let your curiosity get the best of you. You’ll be glad you did.”