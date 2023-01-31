Positively PNW

Susan Barfknecht and her three siblings were cleaning out their childhood home in Bellevue after their mother’s death last summer when they came across a painting that had hung in the family’s house for more than 50 years. The artwork depicted a windswept cypress tree surrounded by boulders, backed by a boundless body of water.

“We’re looking around going, ‘What are we going to do with all this stuff?’” said Barfknecht, 59, the youngest of the four siblings, as her brothers and sister sorted and emptied the remaining mementos from their late parents’ home: the painting, postcards printed with vintage cars, a collection of plastic turtles and matchstick model trains.

The family initially didn’t know what to do with the painting as they went through the leftover belongings. The Barfknecht siblings landed on three options: Donate it. Dump it. Or return it.

“We really struggled with the painting because it had been in the family for so long,” Barfknecht said. “We didn’t want to just give it to Goodwill.”

In the wake of the death of their parents, Barfknecht and her siblings decided to return the painting to its rightful owner. The siblings had a good idea where to look — they remembered their late father had commissioned a co-worker’s wife to create the painting, which was inked with the name “Miriam Del Pino” in the bottom right corner.

It was about more than paint on a canvas. The family’s effort to return the piece reflects a testament to the unifying, personal power of art. Barfknecht said bringing the painting back was a special moment for her and her siblings.

“We just felt that painting had to be important to the family,” Barfknecht said, “and it clearly was.”

A decorated artist

After the siblings decided to return the painting, Mark Barfknecht quickly found Miriam Del Pino’s son on the internet: Nelson Del Pino, a 68-year-old private music teacher in Tacoma.

“I was surprised because I don’t have my number published,” Del Pino said of receiving the out-of-the-blue call from Barfknecht, adding that his mother made people happy with her art and that “her work continued to inspire them even years after her death.”

Decades before the call last summer, the Del Pino and Barfknecht families had fostered a connection.

The cypress painting was created by Del Pino’s mother, the late Washington artist and poet Miriam Noemi Ellis. In the 1960s, the Barfknechts’ father commissioned Ellis to paint the artwork for the family home. Barfknecht and Del Pino’s fathers met while working at the Continental Can Company, a since-shuttered can-making factory in Seattle. Barfknecht asked Del Pino’s father, Juan, if his wife, Miriam, could paint a scene based on a photo of a tree in California. (Miriam remarried and changed her name after Juan Del Pino’s death.)

During the phone call with Nelson Del Pino last summer, Susan Barfknecht shared the history of their families’ relationship. Del Pino immediately remembered the cypress tree painting after the Barfknechts sent him a photo of it.

The artwork is among the many pieces Ellis created for the Western Washington community during her life. Nelson Del Pino said his mother’s pieces debuted in local art shows, where clients and community members would request everything from paintings of mountains and flowers to portraits of their children.

“She had all these connections with a lot of people and they loved her,” Del Pino said, adding that one of his favorite paintings his mother made depicted a rose in the mud, created for a pastor.

Before receiving the framed illustration of the cypress tree, Del Pino had just one painting left after his mother’s death in 2016 — a portrait she made of him in high school. Del Pino said his mother’s career motivated him to pursue the arts.

“I still miss her a lot,” Del Pino said, recalling that as a child his mother would take him to art shows and museums. “My mother brought me into this art world. … I wouldn’t be who I am.”

The connective power of art

Del Pino believes his mother would be happy to see her artwork bringing others together, adding that inspiring the community was deeply etched into her spirit.

“It was something that reminded them of their parents. I felt that sharing that with them would be appropriate,” Del Pino said, explaining why he accepted the returned painting and adding that Barfknecht “just impressed me with her sincerity.”

“That’s how I like to think of my mother,” Del Pino said, “as a giving person.”

Barfknecht, meanwhile, honors her mother’s legacy by tending to flower beds, a tribute to her mom’s love for gardening tulips and dahlias. Last August, Barfknecht and her 22-year-old daughter Madison drove to Tacoma to return the painting. Getting the artwork back to Nelson, she says, was meant to be.

“We all feel so lucky to have found him,” Barfknecht said. “It was a painting that didn’t belong in the bin at Goodwill.”