The weekend is here. You’re still at home. Maybe try some new activities? Here’s a roundup of quarantine-friendly things you can do this weekend.
Eats and drinks
- Our staff took the Food Network’s “Chopped” Challenge! Food writer Tan Vinh picked four ingredients — carrots, tinned fish, potato chips and vinegar — and our staffers got creative and made up their own recipes that incorporated all those ingredients. You can participate, too! Using canned or frozen green beans, an egg, tomato paste and potatoes, come up with something inventive and email a photo of your dish to sloh@seattletimes.com. We’ll pick several of the most interesting submissions to run in the May 10 edition of The Mix.
- From chimichangas to mapo tofu, here are three comforting takeout options in the Newcastle area, picked by our Neighborhood Eats writer.
- Or find a restaurant in your neighborhood, using our sortable list of restaurants offering takeout and/or delivery.
- Bake this recipe for a delicious vanilla cake, which is the perfect base for decorating (or just eating!).
Books
- Looking for something new to read? Refresh your book list with these six new paperbacks.
- Join arts writer Moira Macdonald’s Book Club! She announced the club’s latest reading selection this week, for an upcoming online discussion on May 13.
Movies and television
- Find something to watch from this list of everything new to Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.
- Need a pick-me-up? Watch one of these movies about people stepping up to help one another.
Family fun
- You can plan a fun camping trip in your own living room or backyard. Here are some expert tips from the Washington State Parks Foundation, several Girl Scouts and a Boy Scout.
- Take your kids on a virtual trip around the world, or try one of these other fun family activities.
- Can you spot 8 differences in this busy town? Print out and color these fun pages illustrated by Seattle Sketcher Gabriel Campanario.
Outdoors and fitness
- Are you missing bike rides through our beautiful state parks and trails? Here are five routes that offer scenery through much of the city, rides that stay on arterials and side streets.
- Check out these spots around the Greater Seattle area that inspire some of our city’s great creatives.
- Getting tired of your workout routine? Try spicing it up with these running games and activities.
- We commemorated the 50th anniversary of Earth Day this week. If you have space in or around your home, start your own vegetable garden.
Other entertainment
- Stream one of these interesting arts events, including ones from the Seattle Shakespeare Company, Capitol Hill Arts District Streaming Festival and more.
- Try a board game or role-playing game using one of these programs that lets you play with others online.
