The weekend is here. You’re still at home. Maybe try some new activities? Here’s a roundup of quarantine-friendly things you can do this weekend.

Eats and drinks

Books

Looking for something new to read? Refresh your book list with these six new paperbacks.

Join arts writer Moira Macdonald’s Book Club! She announced the club’s latest reading selection this week, for an upcoming online discussion on May 13.

Movies and television

Find something to watch from this list of everything new to Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Need a pick-me-up? Watch one of these movies about people stepping up to help one another.

Family fun

You can plan a fun camping trip in your own living room or backyard. Here are some expert tips from the Washington State Parks Foundation, several Girl Scouts and a Boy Scout.

Take your kids on a virtual trip around the world, or try one of these other fun family activities.

Can you spot 8 differences in this busy town? Print out and color these fun pages illustrated by Seattle Sketcher Gabriel Campanario.

Outdoors and fitness

Are you missing bike rides through our beautiful state parks and trails? Here are five routes that offer scenery through much of the city, rides that stay on arterials and side streets.

Check out these spots around the Greater Seattle area that inspire some of our city’s great creatives.

Getting tired of your workout routine? Try spicing it up with these running games and activities.

We commemorated the 50th anniversary of Earth Day this week. If you have space in or around your home, start your own vegetable garden.

Other entertainment