Amy Wong
By
Seattle Times features producer

The weekend is here. You’re still at home. Maybe try some new activities? Here’s a roundup of quarantine-friendly things you can do this weekend.

Eats and drinks

  • Our staff took the Food Network’s “Chopped” Challenge! Food writer Tan Vinh picked four ingredients — carrots, tinned fish, potato chips and vinegar — and our staffers got creative and made up their own recipes that incorporated all those ingredients. You can participate, too! Using canned or frozen green beans, an egg, tomato paste and potatoes, come up with something inventive and email a photo of your dish to sloh@seattletimes.com. We’ll pick several of the most interesting submissions to run in the May 10 edition of The Mix.
  • From chimichangas to mapo tofu, here are three comforting takeout options in the Newcastle area, picked by our Neighborhood Eats writer.
  • Or find a restaurant in your neighborhood, using our sortable list of restaurants offering takeout and/or delivery.
  • Bake this recipe for a delicious vanilla cake, which is the perfect base for decorating (or just eating!).

Books

Movies and television

Family fun

  • You can plan a fun camping trip in your own living room or backyard. Here are some expert tips from the Washington State Parks Foundation, several Girl Scouts and a Boy Scout.
  • Take your kids on a virtual trip around the world, or try one of these other fun family activities.
  • Can you spot 8 differences in this busy town? Print out and color these fun pages illustrated by Seattle Sketcher Gabriel Campanario.

Outdoors and fitness

Other entertainment

Amy Wong: awong@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @amyewong. Amy Wong is the Seattle Times features producer.

