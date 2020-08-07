Amy Wong
Summer chugs along and so do we. If you’re looking for things to fill your time this weekend, we’ve got you covered. Here’s a roundup of things you can do at home or in your community; just remember to maintain social distancing and wear a mask.

Eats and drinks

  • Need a drink? Seattle chefs and bartenders share recipes for what cocktails they’re making now.
  • If you’re heading to the wilderness, level up your campfire cooking game with tips and recipes from three Seattle chefs.
  • From crispy broccoli pizzas to hard-to-get bagels, check out these three Seattle-area pop-ups.
  • Whether you’re looking for dine-in, takeout or delivery options, check out our updating list of restaurants that you can sort by neighborhood.

Books

Movies and TV

  • Watch Kiefer Sutherland’s “The Fugitive” and other short shows, using Quibi, the new subscription streaming service that’s made for mobile.
  • Pick something to watch from this list of what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Travel and outdoors

Family fun

