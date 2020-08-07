Summer chugs along and so do we. If you’re looking for things to fill your time this weekend, we’ve got you covered. Here’s a roundup of things you can do at home or in your community; just remember to maintain social distancing and wear a mask.

Eats and drinks

Need a drink? Seattle chefs and bartenders share recipes for what cocktails they’re making now.

If you’re heading to the wilderness, level up your campfire cooking game with tips and recipes from three Seattle chefs.

From crispy broccoli pizzas to hard-to-get bagels, check out these three Seattle-area pop-ups.

Whether you’re looking for dine-in, takeout or delivery options, check out our updating list of restaurants that you can sort by neighborhood.

Books

Pick up a copy of “The Sea” by John Banville and join our book club.

Find an escape by following these seven audiobook mysteries across the globe.

Support a local business by ordering one of these six new paperbacks from Seattle booksellers.

Movies and TV

Watch Kiefer Sutherland’s “The Fugitive” and other short shows, using Quibi, the new subscription streaming service that’s made for mobile.

Pick something to watch from this list of what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Travel and outdoors

Wander flower fields or pick berries at these Seattle-area “U-Pick” farms during these nice summer days.

Create a fern table in your garden using these tips.

The best way to limit the spread of COVID-19 is to stay home. However, if an extenuating circumstance in your life dictates that you must travel, here are some options to consider.

Family fun