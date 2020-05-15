Hello Seattle! Another weekend is already here, and even if you’re staying indoors, there’s plenty to do these next few weekends. We’re slated to have some classic Puget Sound gloomy skies, so bundle up at home and try some of these things to pass the time.
Eats and drinks
- Now that Washington bars and restaurants can serve alcohol to go, try one of these recommended takeout cocktails from five Seattle-area spots.
- Try cooking up one of these Instagram-famous recipes. We tried making Dalgona coffee, Bon Appétit focaccia and more.
- Make the perfect bowl of mac and cheese using this recipe from former “MasterChef Junior” competitor and Seattle native Sadie Davis-Suskind.
- Order some premium meats delivered straight to your door, and cook it up with one of these mouthwatering grilling recipes.
- Looking for takeout suggestions? Our food critic Tan Vinh shares his five favorite Seattle-area takeout options this month.
- Or find something to order from our updating list of restaurants offering takeout and/or delivery that you can sort by neighborhood.
Movies and television
- Are your free trials for streaming nearing their end? Check out our roundup of free streaming services you can use to watch movies, TV and more.
- Find something to watch from this list of what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.
Books
- Feeling cooped up? For a vacation you can take from your couch, immerse yourself in these five books that explore the traditions and cultures of locations all across the globe.
- To add to your reading list: Here are the crime-fiction titles keeping our book critic Moira Macdonald occupied this month, along with series suggested by readers.
- Vote for which book you want to read next for Moira’s Book Club.
Other activities
- Take some inspiration from this list of what is getting our staffers through quarantine. They’re taking evening walks, baking, watching movies and more.
- May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and now, maybe more than ever, is a good time to keep these local mental health resources in mind.
- We all know we’re living through historical times right now. Capture the moment with these tips on how to make a time capsule with your family.
- Spice up your fitness routine with these accessible and efficient jump-rope workouts.
- Check out any of these other events that have moved online, including fitness, education and more.
- “Fly” with the Blue Angels, make an ice cream pie or do one of these other fun activities with your kids.