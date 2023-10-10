Varisha Khan became the youngest person and the first Muslim woman elected to the Redmond City Council when she beat three-term Republican incumbent Hank Myers in 2019. At 24 years old, Khan’s election signified a shift in Redmond politics toward younger, more progressive leadership.

Khan, now 28, moved to Redmond from Dallas, Texas at 7 years old when her father took a job at Microsoft. Back then, in post-9/11 America, Khan said wearing a hijab at Horace Mann Elementary School meant she would be bullied on the playground. She was one of the only Muslim students in her class. Now, about half of Redmond’s population is people of color. This demographic shift has made Redmond a more diverse and accepting place, Khan said.

“When your cul-de-sac has people from 10 different ethnicities living on it, you’re going to have to do something to not be uncomfortable or scared,” Khan said. The Redmond Khan lives in today is more inclusive than the one she grew up in just 15 to 20 years ago. It’s also taller, denser, and ready for a light-rail connection poised to open in 2025.

Although she is not running for reelection this year, Khan said her time on the council gave nonwhite Redmond residents who had never felt represented by previous council leadership more opportunities to speak up and participate in the political process.

In this Q&A, Khan, who is also a barista at Down Pour Coffee, walked us through her Redmond, from life on the council and legislating on complex social issues to her favorite dessert spot and the best coffee in town.

This conversation has been edited for length and clarity.

You’ve been on council for four years, how do you think that change has been realized? Have you seen any of that change in action?

Absolutely. I like to say that change happened the moment I walked in the room. The questions being asked, the depth to the answers being given — especially around things like cultural inclusion or anti-racism — suddenly [delved] much deeper.

[Constituents] would show up to city hall in droves to testify on issues related to police violence, to the climate emergency, to homelessness, to housing, to so many things. These were communities who had never shown up to city hall before let alone walked up to the podium and spoke up.

What are your proudest accomplishments from your time on the council?

We as a city are moving to alternative responses to policing. We have some infrastructure with the THRIVE program. We wouldn’t have had that without the organizing momentum [and] my background is in organizing.

Additionally, alongside council leadership, I worked with a local LGBTQ+ organization called Pride Across the Bridge to budget and approve Redmond’s first rainbow crosswalk. It was our first public art investment in queer representation in the city and I’m incredibly proud to have helped the city take this step to a more queer-safe and inclusive community.

What are the issues you hear from constituents most often about what they would like to change in Redmond?

Do you have 24 hours? So many things. Everything climate and sustainability-related — reducing our carbon gas emissions, reducing the number of cars on the road, building out our public transportation system — is a huge thing.

Folks are ready for light-rail. They want a walkable city and a bikeable city. Redmond is the bike capital of the Pacific Northwest. There’s a sign just down the road. Everything from bike safety to being able to enjoy riding a bike around Redmond is super important.

Socially, housing is also a huge issue. We have a regional, coastal, homelessness crisis, and an affordability crisis. People cannot afford to live or stay in their homes. Reforming policing, from response times to police violence as it pertains to communities of color.

[Banning] gas leaf blowers is also a really big issue for people.

Where are your third places, places you go other than work and home, in Redmond?

In the Muslim community, you’re welcome in any mosque around the world. Mosques have been community hubs [for me]. I grew up going to Muslim Association of Puget Sound (MAPS), the local mosque here.

I have my religious community and I have my nonreligious life and friends. Outside of religious spaces, [my third places] are coffee shops. I’m into third-wave coffee, a more flavor and origin-oriented, roast-oriented view of coffee. Five Stones is my favorite.

SoulFood CoffeeHouse [is also] a great third place. They host events you’ve never imagined. They’re open late in the evenings for those, too. There’s live music [and] a number of arts groups and nonprofits that host their events and shows there.

Can you talk a little bit more about the Muslim community in Redmond?

Redmond has been incredibly welcoming and supportive to the Muslim community. For instance, when there’s Eid prayers or prayers during Ramadan and there’s literally thousands of people coming from across the region up and down the I-5 corridor coming to MAPS, the city of Redmond helps with traffic management and things like that. That relationship has always been intertwined and amazing.

Of course, there are issues. MAPS had their sign vandalized multiple times. MAPS has been protested by people carrying rifles who are scared of the Muslims inside [the mosque], scared of what they view Muslims to be. Any time any active hate has happened, Redmond residents show up and bring their own signs to counterprotest and provide needed support. That moves me to tears every time.

As a young Muslim woman with younger Muslim sisters, it makes me feel comfortable and safe being in this community knowing I don’t have to walk around looking over my shoulder worrying if someone’s going to say something to me, throw something at me. Those things happen all around this country, but in Redmond, people respect and understand diversity of beliefs and expressions.

You’re married. Are there any spots in Redmond where you and your husband go on date nights?

We’re more of an “order takeout and watch Netflix” couple.

Where are you getting takeout from?

I love Garlic Crush, this great Mediterranean restaurant. I love their grilled chicken kebab plate.

Any places you’d dine in?

A place that always reminds me of my childhood is Shahana Steakhouse. It’s owned by a Pakistani family. They did this Pakistani-American fusion. Their chapli kebab burger, which is a Pakistani patty in an American-style burger, is so good. It’s super spicy, so it’s not for the weak.

What’s your favorite place to get dessert in Redmond?

I love bubble tea. I’ll get boba with my sisters randomly on a weekday night. We’ll go to Sharetea down in Redmond Town Center. Or, there’s another one called Meetea. I get taro milk tea with tapioca.

It seems like there’s a bustling small business community in Redmond.

It’s very diverse and varied. Every time a new mom-and-pop-type shop opens up I’m like, “This is amazing.” The fact that we can encourage small businesses to come to Redmond and to stay and grow is beautiful.

It’s a hard balance to strike when you have development and upzoning. We’ve lost a lot of small businesses not only from the pandemic, but from displacement. It’s really hard to [densify and protect small businesses], but Redmond has put in a lot of effort to retain businesses and help them find new locations in the city in their affordability range, and even create temporary spaces.

You’re not running for reelection. What’s next for you?

My answer is: I don’t know. There’s a lot of pressure for folks to figure things out, especially for folks from communities of color who are expected to exceed all expectations in order to be deemed as worthy. I’m taking a step back and saying, “I’m also a human.”

What do you hope to see for Redmond regardless of if you’re on the council?

I hope that even though I’m the first, I’m not the last. It’s so important that folks see that change is good and for folks from those communities to see themselves as leaders and changemakers. I hope to see a constant desire for change even if it’s uncomfortable.