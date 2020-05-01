It’s a new month and a new weekend and we’re all still staying home due to coronavirus-related quarantine. Even so, there are plenty of things you can fill your time with. Here’s a roundup of activities you can do even while quarantining.
Eats and drinks
- Got any sardines in the back of your pantry? Their saltiness and bursting flavor make them the perfect ingredient to add to your next meal. Try incorporating sardines into your diet using one of these recipes.
- Or, try this recipe for mushroom toast from baking extraordinaire Conor O’Neil of Edmonds bread pop-up The Cottage at Blue Ridge.
- In a baking mood? Former “Master Chef Junior” competitor Sadie Davis-Suskind shares her recipe for the perfect buttercream frosting.
- Try one of these four Seattle-area wines and beers our drinks writer recommends this month.
- Our food writers shared their three favorite Seattle-area spots to order takeout from, including what restaurant critic Tan Vinh calls “the city’s best roast chicken.”
- Or find something to order from our updating list of restaurants offering takeout and/or delivery that you can sort by neighborhood.
Movies and television
- Want to laugh? Or feel inspired? Or just need to turn your brain off? We have something for your every mood. Our features staff picked some of their favorite TV shows to watch depending on how you’re feeling.
- From goofy to grotesque, check out this list of horror films that offers something for both casual and hard-core fans.
- Or find something from this list of what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.
Books
- Pick up one of these book recommendations from Broadway-bound Seattle theater star Sara Porkalob.
- Escape into American history with one of these six books, which offer lessons of leadership for trying times.
- Test your detective skills and solve stay-home lockdown boredom with these three new crime novels.
Other entertainment
- Stream one of these arts-and-entertainment-y events, put on by Seattle Opera, New York City Ballet and more.
- Check out any of these other events that have moved online, including fitness, education and more.
- Take a virtual trip to Yosemite National Park in California for a hike up El Capitan or do these other fun activities with your kids this week.
- Get fit using common household items or workout routines on Instagram from many Seattle-area gyms.
- Carseat Headrest’s new album, “Making a Door Less Open,” was just released today! Before you go check out the album, read our music writer Michael Rietmulder’s review here.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.