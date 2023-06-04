By

You’ve likely caught at least a glimpse of the Seattle Pride Parade. It’s hard to miss the estimated 300,000 colorfully dressed people marching down or standing along 4th Avenue downtown for Washington’s largest parade. (This year, the 49th parade will happen on June 25.)

But there’s plenty more happening during Pride month in Seattle. There’s Trans Pride Seattle and the Seattle Latinx Pride festival. There are arts and comedy events celebrating the LGBTQ+ community in and around the city. From reader memories of early Pride celebrations to LGBTQ+-owned bars to support, here’s your guide to the Pride Month in the Emerald City. Check back for updates and additions throughout June.

Nonbinary drag entertainer D’Monica Leone at Pride Parade festival.

Seattle artists, organizers share their first Pride memories

Read what local LGBTQ+ artists, performers, chefs and leaders had to say about what still sticks with them today from their first Pride experiences.

Ganesha Gold Buffalo at Trans Pride Seattle 2019 (Naomi Ishisaka)

Trans Pride Seattle — ‘a space to celebrate our lives’ — back for 2023

Now in its 10th year, attendees and organizers say Trans Pride is a place for community, safety in numbers and a life-affirming experience.

The menu at Rough and Tumble features pub-style classics with elevated ingredients, like a fried chicken sandwich with chipotle aioli and a tangy coleslaw.

3 LGBTQ+-owned Ballard bars to kick off Pride Month with a toast

Rough & Tumble, Seattle’s first women’s sports bar, will change your mind about how a sports bar should be. Then grab drinks at two more LGBTQ+-owned spots!

Seattle comedian Juno Men co-produces two queer-focused comedy shows and performs at venues around the city.

5 Seattle LGBTQ+ comedians tell their stories

A growing number of comedy shows have offered friendly places for LGBTQ+ comedy lovers to launch their careers. Here are stories from a few of the comedians.

“The Luis Ortega Survival Club” by Sonora Reyes

5 new books from LGBTQ+ authors to read this Pride month

From a graphic novel to poetry, celebrate Pride month with these five new titles from LGBTQ+ authors.

Chris Vincent (left) and his husband Ken Molsberry (right) at an annual West Seattle Junction Pride event.

‘I felt safe; I felt powerful’: Seattleites remember their first Pride

For some, fear or hesitation shrouded the experience, while others could only describe theirs as joyful.

WEST SEATTLE – LO- SMOKE – 081421 A Pride art piece is seen during the 7th annual Alki Beach Pride event on Saturday, August 14, 2021 in West Seattle.

Black Pride leaders aim to create safe spaces for LGBTQ+ people of color

Three Seattle organizations share how they use culturally relevant programming and events to uplift LGBTQ+ people of color during Pride season.

Aleksa Manila, founder of Pride ASIA, shares a laugh in makes introductions during the 11th annual Pride ASIA festival Sunday afternoon at Hing Hay Park in Seattle, Washington on May 28, 2023.

Pride ASIA returns for 11th year to celebrate LGBTQ+ Asian, Pacific Islander identities

Seattle residents celebrated Pride in the Chinatown-International District over Memorial Day weekend as Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month draws to a close.

Drag superstar Alondra Garibay performing as Cardi B during the Seattle Latinx Pride 2019.

How Seattle’s Latinx Pride created a celebration of personal, cultural identities

Somos Seattle aims to bring together Latinx locals to be in community, celebrate cultural traditions and get support for challenges they may be facing.

Chris DiStefano and Nicholas Japaul Bernard in ArtsWest’s 2018 production of “Hedwig and the Angry Inch,” a new production of which takes ArtsWest’s stage in late June.

7 Seattle arts events to put on your Pride month calendar

If you’re looking for more ways to celebrate Pride this June, these artsy options spanning theater, comedy, music and visual art are just the picks for you.

Hani Farah dances to Seattle drag duo, LÜChi’s performance at the Seattle Pride in the Park event at Volunteer Park on Saturday, June 4, 2022.

How to kick off Pride Month in Seattle: Pride in the Park and more

Festivals, art shows, trivia, comedy and more: Here’s how to celebrate the first week of Pride Month.

