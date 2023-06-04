You’ve likely caught at least a glimpse of the Seattle Pride Parade. It’s hard to miss the estimated 300,000 colorfully dressed people marching down or standing along 4th Avenue downtown for Washington’s largest parade. (This year, the 49th parade will happen on June 25.)

But there’s plenty more happening during Pride month in Seattle. There’s Trans Pride Seattle and the Seattle Latinx Pride festival. There are arts and comedy events celebrating the LGBTQ+ community in and around the city. From reader memories of early Pride celebrations to LGBTQ+-owned bars to support, here’s your guide to the Pride Month in the Emerald City. Check back for updates and additions throughout June.