You’ve likely caught at least a glimpse of the Seattle Pride Parade. It’s hard to miss the estimated 300,000 colorfully dressed people marching down or standing along 4th Avenue downtown for Washington’s largest parade. (This year, the 49th parade will happen on June 25.)
But there’s plenty more happening during Pride month in Seattle. There’s Trans Pride Seattle and the Seattle Latinx Pride festival. There are arts and comedy events celebrating the LGBTQ+ community in and around the city. From reader memories of early Pride celebrations to LGBTQ+-owned bars to support, here’s your guide to the Pride Month in the Emerald City. Check back for updates and additions throughout June.
Seattle artists, organizers share their first Pride memories
Read what local LGBTQ+ artists, performers, chefs and leaders had to say about what still sticks with them today from their first Pride experiences.
Trans Pride Seattle — ‘a space to celebrate our lives’ — back for 2023
Now in its 10th year, attendees and organizers say Trans Pride is a place for community, safety in numbers and a life-affirming experience.
3 LGBTQ+-owned Ballard bars to kick off Pride Month with a toast
Rough & Tumble, Seattle’s first women’s sports bar, will change your mind about how a sports bar should be. Then grab drinks at two more LGBTQ+-owned spots!
5 Seattle LGBTQ+ comedians tell their stories
A growing number of comedy shows have offered friendly places for LGBTQ+ comedy lovers to launch their careers. Here are stories from a few of the comedians.
5 new books from LGBTQ+ authors to read this Pride month
From a graphic novel to poetry, celebrate Pride month with these five new titles from LGBTQ+ authors.
‘I felt safe; I felt powerful’: Seattleites remember their first Pride
For some, fear or hesitation shrouded the experience, while others could only describe theirs as joyful.
Black Pride leaders aim to create safe spaces for LGBTQ+ people of color
Three Seattle organizations share how they use culturally relevant programming and events to uplift LGBTQ+ people of color during Pride season.
Pride ASIA returns for 11th year to celebrate LGBTQ+ Asian, Pacific Islander identities
Seattle residents celebrated Pride in the Chinatown-International District over Memorial Day weekend as Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month draws to a close.
How Seattle’s Latinx Pride created a celebration of personal, cultural identities
Somos Seattle aims to bring together Latinx locals to be in community, celebrate cultural traditions and get support for challenges they may be facing.
7 Seattle arts events to put on your Pride month calendar
If you’re looking for more ways to celebrate Pride this June, these artsy options spanning theater, comedy, music and visual art are just the picks for you.
How to kick off Pride Month in Seattle: Pride in the Park and more
Festivals, art shows, trivia, comedy and more: Here’s how to celebrate the first week of Pride Month.
