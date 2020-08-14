It’s gonna be a scorcher this weekend! Temperatures are expected to peak in the mid-90s on Sunday. You can be fairly certain everyone’s going to want to get outside, and you can, too — just keep social distancing in mind and wear a mask! Here are some things you can do this weekend, whether that means going out or staying in.

Eats and drinks

Summer is the perfect time to fire up the grill. Try these three grilling kits from Seattle-area restaurants. Or, if you’re looking for something less carnivorous, try these tips for non-meat items you can grill.

Throw together an easy panzanella salad with mozzarella and fresh tomatoes using this recipe.

The Seattle-area pop-up scene is hoppin’! Here are three fun ones to try.

Looking for new takeout spots? Here are four takeout recommendations from food critic Tan Vinh, including sushi, chicken wings and more.

Whether you’re looking for dine-in, takeout or delivery options, check out our updating list of restaurants that you can sort by neighborhood.

Books

Celebrate the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage with these books that might shift your perspective on the often-taught-in-schools idea that all U.S. women earned the right to vote in 1920.

If you’re a fan of true crime, check out these recommendations from our books critic Moira Macdonald.

Our young readers shared some of their favorite books from this summer. Encourage your little ones to do some last-minute summer reading, too.

Movies and TV

Pick something to watch from this list of what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Check out our movie critic’s spotlight on one of her favorite movies, “In the Mood for Love,” and maybe give it a watch too.

Outdoors