It’s gonna be a scorcher this weekend! Temperatures are expected to peak in the mid-90s on Sunday. You can be fairly certain everyone’s going to want to get outside, and you can, too — just keep social distancing in mind and wear a mask! Here are some things you can do this weekend, whether that means going out or staying in.
Eats and drinks
- Summer is the perfect time to fire up the grill. Try these three grilling kits from Seattle-area restaurants. Or, if you’re looking for something less carnivorous, try these tips for non-meat items you can grill.
- Throw together an easy panzanella salad with mozzarella and fresh tomatoes using this recipe.
- The Seattle-area pop-up scene is hoppin’! Here are three fun ones to try.
- Looking for new takeout spots? Here are four takeout recommendations from food critic Tan Vinh, including sushi, chicken wings and more.
- Whether you’re looking for dine-in, takeout or delivery options, check out our updating list of restaurants that you can sort by neighborhood.
Books
- Celebrate the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage with these books that might shift your perspective on the often-taught-in-schools idea that all U.S. women earned the right to vote in 1920.
- If you’re a fan of true crime, check out these recommendations from our books critic Moira Macdonald.
- Our young readers shared some of their favorite books from this summer. Encourage your little ones to do some last-minute summer reading, too.
Movies and TV
- Pick something to watch from this list of what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.
- Check out our movie critic’s spotlight on one of her favorite movies, “In the Mood for Love,” and maybe give it a watch too.
Outdoors
- This writer spent a day taking a 20-mile walk, which you definitely don’t have to do, but a stroll around your neighborhood is a great way to stretch your muscles.
- Take a swim at one of the four Seattle beaches that are now open, keeping the city’s COVID-19 guidance in mind. If you’re not really a fan of swimming, here are other ways to get on the water safely.
- Plan a backpacking trip to check out Spider Meadow or take a hike through other areas outside of the city.
