People with young kids, rejoice! This year there’s no FOMO because no one went out partying last night. Who’d want to stay up late anyway, when you know little kids don’t sleep in?

At least now we can retire all the old 2020 jokes, because it’s 2021 and things still don’t look “normal.” Here’s a kid-oriented riff on traditional New Year’s activities.

Instead of a brunch out …

Make fancy milk and cookies at home. No sippy cups today — break out the fancy glasses so everyone feels grown up and special, even if we’ve been wearing sweats since … Well, anyway.

For an extra touch, decorate the glass with a sprinkle-coated rim. You’ll need two plates: one holding a solution of honey and water, the other sprinkles. Wet the rim first, then dip it in sprinkles. Pour in the milk and garnish with a cookie. Cheers!

Instead of a polar bear plunge …

Make ice art to hang outside. This is a seriously easy project; the hardest part was finding space in my freezer to set the plates. Clip some greenery and berries from your yard and lay them on a small plate with a lip. Add a loop of twine over the edge, arrange your design, then cover it with water and freeze it. Once it’s frozen, we laid the cold plate in a tray of warm water for a few seconds and the ice design popped right out. Hang it outside where you can admire it.

Advertising

If you are really committed to a polar bear plunge, you can register for a virtual one and jump into an icy cold shower.

Instead of making resolutions (that you’ll break anyway) …

Write a silly bucket list of all the things you want to do or try in 2021 and then get started. Like collecting 2021 stickers. Or maybe just 21. Or jump up and down 2021 (or 21) times in a row. Eat 21 new fruits or veggies you’ve never had before.

Start the new year with a new you. Hold a kid makeover, where everyone gets to try on fun new hairdos or new clothes.

Or try on a new hobby. Try baking bread in the shape of 2021. Try origami. Learn yoga. Start an indoor herb garden. Learn a new language. Compose a song or write poetry.

Instead of watching football …

Wait, the Rose Bowl is still happening, just without fans. Round up the family to hold your own sports competition. Look up some crazy world records and try to beat them. At the very least you can set family records.

Maybe you’re competitive in a couch potato kind of way. Do a board game marathon, with new games or a new card game.

Advertising

It’s also free state park day

You won’t need the Discover Pass to visit a state park on Jan. 1. Pick a park and go on a family hike.

Try geocaching, which is an outdoor treasure hunt using a GPS device (like a smartphone). Register for a free membership, enter your ZIP code and pick a geocache to find using its coordinates.

Or just lay low

New Year’s Day always feels a little anticlimactic, because midnight isn’t that magically different from 11:59 p.m. Enjoy a lazy day doing nothing.