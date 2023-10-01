Since Liz Dunn first visited Gas Works Park in 1982, it “has been the backdrop of my life for 41 years,” she said. On the grassy hillside along Lake Union, she ran half-marathons, flew kites with her family, spent date nights “cuddling under blankets” and experienced breakups where “the pain was lessened because of the beautiful view.”

Dunn and dozens of other Seattle Times readers responded to a question we posed beforeGas Works’ 50th anniversary this month: What does the park mean to you?

Once the site of a major coal gasification plant, Gas Works’ Kite Hill, aka the Great Mound, opened to the public Aug. 31, 1973 after landscape architect Richard Haag championed a controversial plan to clean up the site and preserve the industrial structures. The park fully opened in July 1976.

The cleanup, and some of the controversy over converting an industrial space into a park, continues today. “Seattle’s leaders made the wrong choice a half-century ago, enshrining what had been a privately owned monstrosity — a source of air, water and soil pollution,” said reader Barbara Spaeth.

But wherever you stand on Haag’s design, many Seattle-area residents think of the unconventional park the way Dunn does: as the backdrop for important life moments.

Advertising

Readers shared many tales of proposals and weddings, childhood adventures and special community gatherings. Here are some of them, lightly edited for grammar and length.

An unexpected piece of home

I loved the movie “10 Things I Hate About You” as a kid in Singapore, even before I knew where Seattle was or that many of the scenes were shot in Seattle. My friends and I would always watch it during weekend sleepovers and it’s become a big part of my childhood memories.

Several years later, I would move over 8,000 miles to Seattle to attend the University of Washington. It was only then that I realized it was filmed here. Seattle was a brand-new city for me, yet Gas Works Park brought a strange familiarity and sense of comfort whenever I was feeling homesick. It would be where I’d go often as a freshman in college trying to figure life out. Unbeknown to me then, Seattle would eventually become home and where I now raise my family.

— Thad Teo, Edmonds

One last visit

[My wife] Marilyn and I moved to Seattle 45 years ago, shortly after Gas Works opened. It’s always been a part of our Seattle. As new residents [who were] grad-student poor, it was one of many parks we visited for “free entertainment.” Years later, for our three daughters, it was a great place to climb and learn, stretching both their bodies and their minds.

My most poignant memory is returning for the first time in years, last fall, shortly after Marilyn ended months of chemo. We found a bench inside a nook under the outlook tip, sheltered from the crisp breeze off the lake. We gazed at the skyline of the city that was home for most of our marriage. We held each other for an hour, talking about how both Seattle and our lives had changed. Then we rose, turned and walked away, silently, never to return together.

Advertising

— Lou Ernst, Seattle

“Time waits for no one”

I grew up in Seattle and remember Gas Works Park with its sprawling green grass and gigantic gas towers. My fondest memory was attending the Old Timers Picnic with my mother.

This picnic was started by African Americans who settled in Seattle and the surrounding areas during the early years so that they could share memories and fellowship. During the ”70s, I was a young woman and didn’t relish the idea of hanging around a lot of old-timers, but I finally ended up attending. I vividly remember it being a warm, sunny day as my mother and I carefully made our way down several hills from the parking lot to a covered area filled with many people, music and joy. We signed the registration book and the rest is history.

Fast-forward to the present and the saying “time waits for no one” comes to mind. Now I am one of those old timers affectionately known as a senior citizen and trying to get my children to go with me to the picnic now known as the Roots Family Reunion, held at the Jimi Hendrix Park in Seattle. However, I will always remember my first such picnic at Gas Works Park and how quickly time goes by — but good memories linger forever.

— Beverly Bright Hall

A morning surprise

The man who eventually became my husband and I lived in Wallingford just four blocks from the park. We walked our two terriers there nearly every day for 15 years (1986-2001). I knew every nook and cranny of the park, with a special love of the little cove by the boat docks at the northeast corner, where the dogs liked to take a dip. A ranger once stopped us saying it was illegal, and I argued that it was odd that dogs were a problem when the place had been a recent toxic wasteland.

In October 1994, on the occasion of our 15th anniversary as a couple, my guy found a way to get past the fencing and climb one of the towers, where he painted “R LOVES S” for me to discover on that morning’s dog walk. It was still there the last time I checked in 2000. I miss the park, Seattle and the era.

— Stephen Rutledge, Portland

A “liability nightmare” — and freedom

When I was a young girl, my parents would take me [to Gas Works Park]. I swear I was a monkey in a previous life. I loved climbing anything that could be scaled. My best memories of Gas Works Park are of stepping up off the ground to climb up the piping under the pavilion roof. I would get all the way up high in the rafters, scooching and shimmying and inch-worming my way along the metal edifice from one end to the other while looking down on my parents.

Advertising

Thinking back, it was a liability nightmare. My parents were rock climbers, and they encouraged my sense of adventure. Although a fall from that height would have been very bad, there were endless handholds and I never felt unsafe. To the contrary, these are some of my earliest memories of feeling freedom, independence and mastery.

— Holly Hinman, Bellingham

A country dog (and family) in the city

We don’t live in Seattle anymore, but we visit often, and whenever we go by Gas Works Park, I have to hold back tears. Our old dog, Presto, loved that place.

Presto was 6 years old when we moved from small-town Alaska to big-city Seattle. We were lucky enough to find a houseboat to rent during our first year in the city, and Gas Works Park was our backyard. We worried about how Presto would adjust to urban life, so the park was a godsend, not only for Presto, but for the whole family. Gas Works was a place to feel the earth beneath our feet, to wander, to be alone, and we explored every inch of it.

Eventually we moved up the hill and did not visit every day, but we continued to make frequent visits there with Presto. The years passed, and as all dogs do, Presto began to slow down.

On one sunny afternoon in mid-February 2020, I lifted Presto out of the car, and we took a long, slow tour of Gas Works Park. We walked along the lake on the east side, where she used to swim, up the slope of the lawn where she had chased so many balls and had caught so many Frisbees, and on up the hill on the west side, where we used to drink martinis and watch sunsets.

Just before we left the park, Presto gave me a look that I will never forget. There was no mistaking that it was a look of deep gratitude — gratitude not only for that walk, but for all of it — all the walks, the sticks, the swims, the balls, the Frisbees, all the lovely times. We both knew that it would be her last visit to Gas Works Park. She sure did love that place.

Sponsored

— Betsie Brennand, Twisp

Hazardous waste and an incredible view

My memories and experience with Gas Works Park are a bit out of the mainstream. I worked at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in the early ’80s. Gas Works Park appeared on the radar screen when random air and soil samples from the park revealed elevated levels of contaminants related to the park’s past as a coal gasification facility. Aside from the carcinogens found in enclosed playground structures and the soil throughout the park, it was easy to find tar oozing out of the ground through cracks in the sidewalk. Other areas showed exposed seams of tar and contaminated soil in accessible areas and extending into the lake. The industrial tanks and piping were not even closed off from public access. All this sounds surreal for a public park.

The city closed the park for several weeks while a more extensive sampling effort was undertaken. For that time, I was one of the few individuals visiting the park. The park became quiet, and geese and ground-nesting birds moved in. The Times published some cartoons of park visitors in “moon suits” picnicking and flying kites in the park. Eventually, after risk evaluations were performed and some fencing was installed, the park was reopened.

After 40 years, the state of Washington is still planning actions to reduce the environmental contamination coming from Gas Works Park. The industrial legacy still seems lost to most people. Gas Works is still a popular park to visit. But for me and a few others, it will always be the combination of a hazardous waste site and an incredible place to view the skyline.

— Phil Wong, Seattle

An art project and much more

I moved to Seattle on the first day of the millennium. As a new art student, one of my first projects was sketching Gas Works in graphite. And 23 years later, Gas Works has been a constant fixture on my life in Seattle.

First dates on the grassy hill, jogging through the park and on to Fremont, listening to drum circles on a warm summer evening, grinning at the medieval knights and their swordplay tournaments. And all the Obliteride parties and race finishes, including one with my dad in 2014.

He died from cancer November of that year. [And just the other week,] I thought of my dad as I coasted into Gas Works to the finish line — this time solo. I thought of resting with him behind the towering industrial structures nine years ago as his body was fighting to carry on. Thanks, Mr. Haag, for the park.

Advertising

— Aaron Shepherd, Seattle

A place for … mountain climbing?

It was in 1978 or ’79 that a friend and I took a mountaineering class through Rainier Mountaineering Institute. The class ran for about six weeks, with classroom instruction at REI and field classes at Mount Erie, Mount Baker, Mount Rainier, Snoqualmie Pass-area peaks and … Gas Works Park! At the park, we learned rope techniques while dangling off the pipes and towers. Very strange, but fun!

— Doug Gemmell, Everett

Magic under the moon

Gas Works has always been one of my favorite parks. I took a date there in April 1979. We’d had a lovely evening, and the moonlight cast a spell on both of us — and, in fact, that is where we exchanged our first kiss after meeting just once before. We got engaged a few days afterward and were married that October. Proud parents of twins and grandparents of four now, we always smile when we pass by!

— Betsy R. Schneier, Seattle

Glow time!

We call it “glow time.” When the setting sun in the west alights the skyscraper windows in the city with a glow, we call out to each other when we’re home: “It’s glow time!” We stop, grab a jacket, flip-flops and maybe even a discreet cocktail and head to Gas Works two blocks away. Although the popularity of the park has grown over the 30 years we’ve walked our loop, we saunter through quietly, savoring our own beloved ritual.

— Teri Fox, Seattle

Only in Seattle (and maybe Cleveland)

A nasty factory as a city park? You have got to be kidding.

Fifty years ago, when I was a couple years new to Seattle, I laughed myself silly when in-city temperatures dropped to ten degrees one winter, and the Seattle Opera went on the radio to assure people that they could wear their ski clothes to the opera and that hot chocolate would be served to those willing to brave the cold evening. Only in Seattle, I told friends.

Advertising

What really struck me as wild and crazy back then, though, was the news that Seattle was going to save an old gas works processing site and turn the fouled area into a city park.

I grew up in northern Ohio, not far from where the Cuyahoga River often burned because Big Oil facilities, sludgy steel mills and other polluters lined the river mouth, fouling the water while their chemically colored smoke stank up the air and spit out soot.

I called back home and challenged my friends with the news — and they didn’t believe me.

But the City did finish the project. And it was nice. I took visiting family and friends to the park so they could see Lake Union and the city beyond from the top of Kite Hill. When I turned 30, we held the birthday party in the reclaimed processing structures.

I’d say “only in Seattle” again, but other cities have followed our example. Cleveland has even cleaned up what industry left behind. There’s a park in The Flats now; restaurants and greenery line the Cuyahoga River, which no longer burns.

Seattle savedPike Place Market fifty years ago, and saved an industrial monstrosity so the city could have a new park where people can lay back on the grass and watch the July 4 fireworks over Lake Union.

Only in Seattle.

— Maggie Nowakowksa, Seattle