It’s no secret that dads can be tricky to shop for. (Hello, years of gifts gathering dust in the corner.) If you’re feeling stumped this Father’s Day, consider replacing a gift that your dad will likely politely thank you for and never use, with some quality time together.

From car shows and airplane extravaganzas to wine tastings and brunch cruises, Father’s Day weekend in the Greater Seattle area and Pacific Northwest is abuzz with opportunities to celebrate the father figure in your life. And if you can’t celebrate together on the actual day, consider gifting an experience from a Seattle-area business you can share together in the near future.

For the airplane and car enthusiasts

Yes, cars and airplanes may seem like a stereotype when it comes to favorite activities with dad. That doesn’t mean there isn’t plenty of fun to be had with them, though. If your dad is among that bunch, Seattle has you set. The Museum of Flight offers free general admission for dads accompanied by their children on Sunday, June 18. While you’re there, check out the new exhibit at the intersection of art and flight, which recently opened on June 10.

If you’re itching to see planes up close, head to the Olympic Airshow taking place at the Olympia Regional Airport all weekend long. This year’s airshow will feature a P-38J Lightning, a World War II fighter that is returning to Olympia many decades after the city served as a P-38 training base during World War II. Bonus: While admiring the soaring jets, you can kick back in the beer garden, enjoy some grub or explore other family-friendly activities on offer.

Maybe he’s more of a car guy? Take a stroll through downtown Burien during the Father’s Day Car Show. After you’ve sufficiently oohed and aahed over the flashy cars and antique automobiles, make your way to the Strawberry Festival, which will be taking place simultaneously nearby, to feast on some food truck bites.

Gastronomic offerings

Do you and your pa bond best over a meal or a pint? Spend a gastronomic-inspired weekend together. Start the day right with a creative Father’s Day brunch. Waterway Cruises, which runs regular brunches while touring Lake Union and Lake Washington, is offering an elaborate brunch spread on June 18 to help you celebrate the father figures in your life in style. Stop by the prime rib station and indulge in the dessert table all while taking in the sights of Seattle aboard a cushy yacht.

Although the beloved Brewer’s Festival, which typically takes place over Father’s Day weekend in Marymoor Park, was canceled this year, some brewers stepped in to save the day with Ballard Brewed. Head to Ballard on Saturday and Sunday to sample some tasty ales from the neighborhood’s favorite breweries.

Is your dad more of a wine guy? You need not worry, as there are plenty of options to satisfy his palate as well. Spend the day in Woodinville sipping at your favorite wineries. Barnard Griffin is hosting a weekend-long Father’s Day special, which includes sampling three of its favorite vintages on current offer alongside some tasty cheeses imported from Holland. Or, make a westward adventure and hop on a ferry to Bainbridge Island. Eagle Harbor Winery and Eleven Winery — just around the corner from the ferry terminal — are both hosting live music experiences on Sunday that will be the perfect backdrop for some afternoon wine tasting.

Bond while learning a new skill

If you can’t celebrate the day together in person, consider gifting dad an experience you can enjoy down the road. Learning a new skill together is a fantastic way to bond. All year-round, The Pantry offers a range of classes inspired by cuisines from distinct corners of the world in its Ballard studio. Instructors’ classes go beyond the typical cooking class and aim to unite people around food rooted in social justice and traditional food systems, among other themes. Whether you choose to master the art of making New York Style pizza and handmade pasta, or tackle the cuisines of Thailand and Iran, dig into the craft of cooking with your dad during one of The Pantry’s many culinary experiences.

Or maybe your father is more into crafting? Dive into the art of woodworking together. While the Seattle area has a number of woodworking schools to choose from — Ballard Woodworks and Woodcraft of Seattle are a couple of favorites — Port Townsend School of Woodworking turns up the creativity with its classes. Alongside more traditional woodworking classes, the school offers an inspired range of more niche classes throughout the summer and beyond, no prior skills required. Learn to make cork objects, carve surface textures on wooden knobs, make elegant lidded boxes, or choose another niche skill to tackle with your dad.

Oregon getaway

If you’re itching to get out of town with your old man, consider planning a road trip down south to Oregon. First stop: Portland. On Friday night post up at WorldMark Portland Waterfront, an establishment steeped in sustainability, including its new program focused on urban permaculture. On the morning of June 16, the Friday of Father’s Day weekend, WorldMark is hosting a complimentary Planting Seeds workshop, an opportunity that may intrigue the gardening geeks out there. On Saturday morning, running enthusiasts can partake in the Grateful Dad marathon in Milwaukie, a neighborhood just outside of downtown Portland.

After you’ve successfully completed the half marathon — or 5K or 10K, all equally respectful — it’s time to continue your adventure southward to land in Bend for the night. Head out on an adrenaline-inducing ATV tour through Deschutes National Forest navigated by a professional guide from Outriders Northwest. Zip through the backcountry of the Cascade Lakes region in a four-seater UTV, exploring dense forest as you curve around mountain trails with views of glaciers and alpine lakes. Top off the weekend with a whiskey tasting at Oregon Spirit Distillers. Stop by in the afternoon on Sunday for a free taster glass and pour of their malt whiskey and raise your glass to celebrate the father figure in your life.

Soak up the great outdoors

Feel like keeping it simple? Head outside and enjoy the abundant outdoors of the PNW together. Jump in a kayak for some water therapy at Alki Beach, Lake Union, or Magnuson Park, or head onto one of the trails that have opened for the season. If the trails aren’t calling your names, head to your favorite neighborhood park for a picnic to create a scrumptious spread for your family.

Whatever you choose to do this weekend, squeeze in some quality time with your dad and let him know how much you appreciate him in your own way.