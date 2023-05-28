By
Emerald City summers are longingly anticipated, by locals and visitors alike: Seattle is second on a list of top domestic destinations this summer, based on an Allianz Partners analysis of more than 1.6 million flight itineraries. With gorgeous weather, natural landscapes galore to explore and a rich arts and cultural scene, there’s plenty of fun to be had in Washington this summer. Here’s how to make the most of the season.

Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour Friday, March 17, 2023, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) AZAL412

Hot summer tickets: Here are the 20 biggest outdoor concerts coming to the Seattle area

Summer concert season is right around the corner. From Taylor Swift to Beyoncé, these are the biggest open-air gigs both in and out of Seattle.

Exterior of the Trillium treehouse.

8 lodges that offer uniquely PNW charms

The Pacific Northwest has much to offer outside of camping, from lakeside resorts to tree house accommodations straight out of The Lord of the Rings.

Movies at the Mural on July 30, 2016.

Where to watch outdoor movies this summer

This summer, you can walk, drive or even boat in to these nine Western Washington venues hosting outdoor movies.

From left the black cod kazuzuke with rice, crab roll and rockfish banh mi at Local Tide in Fremont in Seattle on Friday, May 19, 2023.

Seattle’s best new seafood spot isn’t what you’d expect

A place for fresh, local, super-tasty seafood that’s casual, accessible and affordable? In Fremont, Bethany Jean Clement finds a thing the city’s been missing.

Port Angeles has a plethora of outdoor sports accessible right from downtown. (Matt Sagen)

10 of the best outdoor summer adventures in Washington

Bikes, canoes and trail runs, oh my! Check out these 10 highlights from among the many outdoor events in our state from June through September.

5 tips for festival camping to avoid a Gorge-gone-wrong story

A show at the Gorge Amphitheatre is a Washington rite of passage. And a hassle. These tips will help you have a better time camping at the Gorge.

Fireworks erupt over Lake Union in Seattle, Wash., on Monday, July 4, 2022. (Amanda Ray / The Seattle Times)

Seattle’s signature summer events

Whether it’s your first year in the city or your 50th, here are some don’t-miss Seattle summer experiences to keep on your radar.

Isaiah “Zaay” Woo leads his band, King ZAAY, at the beginning of their set as part of KEXP â€œBehind the Beatâ€ outdoor concert at Seattle Center Saturday, May 13, 2023. There were live performances and DJs in the Northwest Courtyard outside KEXP’s Gathering Space, KEXP’s first outdoor concert of the season. In August, their beloved â€œConcerts at the Muralâ€ series returns. This is the first summer all of Seattle Center’s signature festivals/concerts, joining several newer events and Climate Pledge Arena, which has become one of the top-selling concert arenas in the world. Seattle Center reemerges as city’s premier concert destination this summer 223814

Seattle’s premier summer concert destination is roaring back

Seattle concert traditions old and new will converge on Seattle Center this summer, recently reestablished as the epicenter of summer music in the Emerald City.

2023 Adult Summer Reading Book Bingo card. (Courtesy Seattle Arts & Lectures and Seattle Public Library)

2023 Summer Book Bingo: Download your cards here

It’s that happy time of year for readers: Summer Book Bingo, in which you can read books and win prizes. Here’s how.

“Dances” by Nicole Cuffy

6 new books for your summer reading

Here’s why our critic likes these six new books — all of which can also help you fill out your Summer Book Bingo card.

Maria (Ila Faubion Dreessen) teaching “Do-Re-Mi” to the children: (Circle L-R) Gretl (Reeve Walters), Marta (Maisy Walters), Louisa (Evie Brotherton), Friedrich (Clara Pettiross), Brigitta (Olivia Markle), Liesl (Jasmine Harrick), and Kurt (Erin Fall).

6 outdoor performances to see this summer

Grab a lawn chair or blanket and head outside to catch these performances from companies offering everything from Shakespeare to contemporary dance.

The Ski to Sea relay race tasks participants with utilizing cross-country skis, downhill skis or snowboards, their own feet, road bikes, canoes, cyclocross bikes and sea kayaks.

Ski to Sea relay race celebrates 50 years over Memorial Day weekend

Over 50 years, the event has become a beloved Whatcom County tradition. Teams race 93 miles from Mount Baker to Bellingham via skis, feet, bikes and watercraft.

Skyline Trail in Mount Rainier National Park.

How to spend sunny days around Seattle

Sunny days in Seattle can feel few and far between. Grab one of these outdoors itineraries or ideas to make the most of them.

