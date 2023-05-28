Emerald City summers are longingly anticipated, by locals and visitors alike: Seattle is second on a list of top domestic destinations this summer, based on an Allianz Partners analysis of more than 1.6 million flight itineraries. With gorgeous weather, natural landscapes galore to explore and a rich arts and cultural scene, there’s plenty of fun to be had in Washington this summer. Here’s how to make the most of the season.
Hot summer tickets: Here are the 20 biggest outdoor concerts coming to the Seattle area
Summer concert season is right around the corner. From Taylor Swift to Beyoncé, these are the biggest open-air gigs both in and out of Seattle.
8 lodges that offer uniquely PNW charms
The Pacific Northwest has much to offer outside of camping, from lakeside resorts to tree house accommodations straight out of The Lord of the Rings.
Where to watch outdoor movies this summer
This summer, you can walk, drive or even boat in to these nine Western Washington venues hosting outdoor movies.
Seattle’s best new seafood spot isn’t what you’d expect
A place for fresh, local, super-tasty seafood that’s casual, accessible and affordable? In Fremont, Bethany Jean Clement finds a thing the city’s been missing.
10 of the best outdoor summer adventures in Washington
Bikes, canoes and trail runs, oh my! Check out these 10 highlights from among the many outdoor events in our state from June through September.
5 tips for festival camping to avoid a Gorge-gone-wrong story
A show at the Gorge Amphitheatre is a Washington rite of passage. And a hassle. These tips will help you have a better time camping at the Gorge.
Seattle’s signature summer events
Whether it’s your first year in the city or your 50th, here are some don’t-miss Seattle summer experiences to keep on your radar.
Seattle’s premier summer concert destination is roaring back
Seattle concert traditions old and new will converge on Seattle Center this summer, recently reestablished as the epicenter of summer music in the Emerald City.
2023 Summer Book Bingo: Download your cards here
It’s that happy time of year for readers: Summer Book Bingo, in which you can read books and win prizes. Here’s how.
6 new books for your summer reading
Here’s why our critic likes these six new books — all of which can also help you fill out your Summer Book Bingo card.
6 outdoor performances to see this summer
Grab a lawn chair or blanket and head outside to catch these performances from companies offering everything from Shakespeare to contemporary dance.
Ski to Sea relay race celebrates 50 years over Memorial Day weekend
Over 50 years, the event has become a beloved Whatcom County tradition. Teams race 93 miles from Mount Baker to Bellingham via skis, feet, bikes and watercraft.
How to spend sunny days around Seattle
Sunny days in Seattle can feel few and far between. Grab one of these outdoors itineraries or ideas to make the most of them.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.