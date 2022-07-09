Now that we’re finally freed from the school routine, it’s the perfect time to go out and explore. You don’t have to go far to find adventure in the metro Seattle area. We scoped out four new playgrounds and used them as jumping-off points to check out new-to-us areas.

These neighborhood gems are smaller parks, which mean quieter, less crowded fun. They’re so good you’ll want to add them to your playground circuit.

Kennydale Beach Park in Renton

3601 Lake Washington Blvd. N., Renton

Should you go to the beach or a playground? Can’t decide? At Kennydale Beach Park, you don’t have to. There are two play structures and covered picnic tables in the sand right at the edge of the water. There’s a shallow wading area, a pier that juts out into the water, and a swimming area cordoned off by log booms.

At just 1.8 acres, this park, which reopened in late May, is one of the smallest we’ve visited. But it’s all about location. We watched a bald eagle fly by, then a heron, and ducklings tailing their mother on the beach. The swings got nixed in the playground renovation, but the kids loved the sand diggers and the vintage concrete turtle, Tommy. And of course, the sand. You can plop down anywhere and play.

This is not a playground where caregivers can sit back and zone out, however. The biggest slide shoots down to just 6 feet from the drop-off into Lake Washington. Kennydale Beach Park is a designated swimming beach, but there are no lifeguards on duty. Put your phone down and watch your kids.

There are a dozen parking spots in a small lot on Burnett Avenue North, on the opposite side of Lake Washington Boulevard. Restrooms are located on the beach.

When you’re finished at Kennydale Beach Park, drive four minutes south on Lake Washington Boulevard to our all-time favorite park, Gene Coulon Memorial Beach Park. The parking lot fills up on nice weekends, and for good reason: walking paths, a beach, and best of all, a fantastic newer playground with 12 slides.

Fairmount Playground in West Seattle

5400 Fauntleroy Way S.W., Seattle

Ever since the West Seattle Bridge closed in March 2020, heading to West Seattle feels a bit like venturing to another country. An island nation with beautiful parks, beaches and a happenin’ downtown strip known as the Junction — why would you ever want to leave?

Long after construction wrapped up, the fences around Fairmount Playground stayed put in inspection purgatory. When the fences finally came down in February, the students at Fairmount Park Elementary School next door hurried to test out the new play structure. It’s kid-approved, with double slides, climbers and tons of access points to the long play fort.

The park’s restroom is open for the summer, and you’ll find free street parking along Fauntleroy Way Southwest.

Fairmount Playground is less than a mile from the Junction, where a summer staple is ice cream at Husky Deli. There’s nothing mini about the $4 mini scoop!

Four doors south of Husky Deli is the best French bakery in Seattle, in our highly biased opinion. Those buttery, flaky croissants at Bakery Nouveau are reason enough alone to make the trek to West Seattle.

Lakeridge Playground in Rainier Beach

10145 Rainier Avenue S., Seattle

The new Lakeridge Playground packs a lot of punch into a small footprint! The tired old playground was replaced with three impressive play structures with seven slides.

Pull into the gravel parking lot and you’re in for a surprise: The park is a lot bigger than it looks from the street. Start at the swings, check out the play forts, and in the back, there are new pickleball and basketball courts. The playground itself is on turf, not the usual wood chips, which makes it stroller- and wheelchair-friendly.

The new play area opened in December, but the ballfield is still fenced off to let the grass grow. Only portable toilets are available; the restrooms are closed pending construction this summer. Once the restrooms are complete, this place is going to be ah-mazing.

We used the Lakeridge Playground as an excuse to visit Kubota Garden, a Seattle jewel only a mile away. Kubota Garden is a 20-acre Japanese-inspired public garden that is open daily and totally free. Parking is free too, though only portable toilets are available.

Westside Park in Redmond

5810 156th Avenue N.E., Redmond

If you love playgrounds, you’ll love the new Westside Park in Redmond. It’s a neat little neighborhood park (read: no restrooms) with climbing logs and the first zip line in Redmond’s park system. There’s also a new picnic pavilion and pickleball and basketball courts.

The kids scampered up and down the logs, which resemble a giant’s game of pickup sticks. It looked so fun this middle-aged mom gave it a try — and rediscovered her fear of heights. Those logs are slippery!

Westside Park, which opened last November, is located in Redmond’s Overlake neighborhood. There are a few parking spots along 156th Avenue Northeast.

Use Westside Park as a starting point of a playground crawl. Make it a five-playground day by checking out two other fantastic nearby parks: Marymoor Park (which has three playgrounds) and Grass Lawn Park. Marymoor Park was made for large gatherings: tons of $1 parking and restrooms. If your kids like climbing nets, then Grass Lawn Park is a must.