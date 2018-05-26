Fran and Arun Das have been selling tie-dyed T-shirts at Pike Place Market for 32 years. Even as hippies get older, peace, love and understanding never go out of style.

The shirts have never gone out of style, no matter the jokes about aging hippies.

The ones with the peace symbol? Always a good seller.

The ones with that shimmering psychedelic rainbow pattern? Very, very popular.

Sometimes Arun sees guys in suit and ties buying tie-dyes.

“I talk to them. Suit and tie? They tell me, ‘I was a hippie before,’ ” he says.

Business actually has increased year by year, the couple says.

They produce all the items in the basement of their Mount Baker home, where boxes of white T-shirts are lined up ready to be tie-dyed.

What with the shirts, baby clothes, women’s dresses and even tablecloths, it’s hard to estimate volume, they say. But it’s kept them employed full-time for those three decades.

With the weather warming up, they’re ramping up for the tourist season.

The Brits, Germans and French, especially, love the stuff.

“This is hippies,” they tell Arun. “This is the ’60s.”

He replies, “No, this is the 2000s.”

These days, tie-dye is very much in fashion.

Just type in “tie-dye” and “celebrities” on Google.

You’ll get Kanye West, Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Naomi Watts, Megan Fox, Aaron Paul and on and on.

That high-fashion tie-dye look isn’t cheap.

The Michael Kors Collection “for jet setting luxury ready-to-wear” wants $1,395 for a “Sleeveless Crewneck Tie-Dye Maxi Dress.”

One anti-tie-dye personality was the late Kurt Cobain.

“I hate tie-dye T-shirts,” he told Melody Maker in 1992. “I wouldn’t wear a tie-dye T-shirt unless it was dyed with the urine of Phil Collins and the blood of Jerry Garcia.”

Now, 24 years after his death, the Forever 21 website sells an “officially licensed” Kurt Cobain tie-dyed T-shirt for $19.90.

The Seattle couple’s T-shirts sell for $25 for an adult size.

The tie-dyeing process

Among their regular customers is Geir Rosvik, 65, who teaches P.E. to students with disabilities in the Seattle School District.

Rosvik’s friendship with the Das family was born when Fran and Arun were taking their daughter, Sita Das, now 34, to her first day at kindergarten at Orca K-8 School in Columbia City. The whole family was wearing tie-dyed clothing.

Rosvik was there, wearing one of the Das tie-dyed T-shirts.

He particularly likes their batik shirts, made with wax, which is used to prevent dye from penetrating the cloth.

“I wear some that are pretty much rotting off my body, hanging to the bitter end,” he says.

Has he heard any comments about just being an old hippie?

Not so much, says Rosvik. “But if they do, they’re spot-on.”

The couple use no machinery — other than the Kenmore washers and dryers that they buy used and replace on a regular basis — in making their garments.

Each T-shirt gets handled a dozen times before the tie-dyeing is finished.

On a recent afternoon, Arun twisted white T-shirts into spiral rolls and tied cotton string around the fabric.

On a large table, Fran laid out 20 of the spiral rolls and applied dye with a foam brush.

On shelving nearby, there are 10-pound cans of Dharma brand pigments of bright primary colors. Red, yellow, orange, purple, blue.

When one side of the spirals is done, they are flipped over and the process begins again.

When this fabric is unfolded, those colorful patterns instantly associated with tie-dyeing appear.

“It gets tedious, doing the same thing for six to eight hours, and then the same thing the next day,” says Fran.

Sometimes she wears a ventilator mask, such as when using thiourea dioxide, a color remover. And then there are the thick rubber aprons they must wear when around the dyes, and the rubber gloves.

It is a process derived from various ancient cultures in Asia and Africa, although the modern version in this country began in the mid-1960s with a marketing campaign for Rit Dye.

Back in 1965, Best Foods was about to close the Rit Dye factory because sales were slow. Don Price, an executive with the company who marketed its mayonnaise, took a shot at re-energizing Rit.

With no budget, according to a Los Angeles Times story, he went to New York’s Greenwich Village to persuade artists to use Rit Dye for tie-dyeing.

He scored with one couple, and with their samples, got designer Halston to place an order for the dyes. Soon, Ali McGraw, Janis Joplin, Mama Cass and Joe Cocker were wearing tie-dye, and then, of course, the Grateful Dead.

Started with batik

The couple began selling at Pike Place Market in 1983. They had moved here from New York at the urging of Fran’s brother, who lived here and touted the city.

Arun worked in sales, and Fran did graphics paste-up. On the side, they produced batik items.

They tried batik at the Market their first three years, but sales were slow.

Then they tried tie-dye. Sales took off.

By then, Fran had given birth to their daughter. “We could be so much more flexible, taking care of her and working here,” she says.

Sometime in the near future, it’ll probably be time to close their business, they say.

Arun is 64, Fran is 62.

“It’s just physically getting more difficult,” says Fran. “Wet shirts are heavy. There are your hands and wrists, twisting the shirts.”

Meanwhile, you can still buy their peace-sign T-shirt.

“Our view is that we need to keep putting it out there,” says Fran, “and hopefully someday, someone will get the message.”