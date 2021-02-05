Amy Wong
By
Seattle Times features producer

Happy February! Watch the Super Bowl, find some new restaurants for takeout or check out these other things you can do this weekend.

Eats and drinks

Books

Movies and TV

  • DirecTV subscribers in the Seattle area will not get the Super Bowl on KIRO 7-CBS. But never fear, here are other ways to watch the big game on Sunday.
  • Watch Netflix’s “Firefly Lane,” adapted from Bainbridge Island author Kristen Hannah’s breakthrough novel
  • Find something to stream from this list of what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Outdoors

  • If you’re hitting the slopes or getting out to do other snow sports, brush up on these tips for how to safely share Washington trails.
  • Read our new outdoors column, “In the Unlikely Event,” this week discussing how you can avoid avalanche danger.

Arts and community

  • Attend these virtual benefits, or check out other online and in-person events happening around the Seattle area.
  • These arts and entertainment venues have reopened in Phase 2 of the “Healthy Washington” plan.
  • Discover Seattle’s short-story dispenser at a Beacon Hill coffee shop. It’ll give you something to read while you wait for your order!
Amy Wong: awong@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @amyewong. Amy Wong is the Seattle Times features producer.

Most Read Life Stories