Happy February! Watch the Super Bowl, find some new restaurants for takeout or check out these other things you can do this weekend.

Eats and drinks

The Super Bowl is Sunday! Stock up on snacks and food with these six takeout recommendations.

Start planning early for Valentine’s Day by preordering these fancy takeout feasts.

A fan of fungi? Ladle up this recipe for homemade creamy mushroom soup.

Check out this updating list of where you can get takeout or delivery in the Seattle area.

Books

Need new crime fiction? Check out these three enticing new releases.

Celebrate Black History Month with these six recent books for readers of all ages.

Join Moira’s Book Club and see what we’re reading in the upcoming months.

Find some reading inspiration in these book recommendations from Melinda Gates.

Movies and TV

DirecTV subscribers in the Seattle area will not get the Super Bowl on KIRO 7-CBS. But never fear, here are other ways to watch the big game on Sunday.

Watch Netflix’s “Firefly Lane,” adapted from Bainbridge Island author Kristen Hannah’s breakthrough novel

Find something to stream from this list of what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Outdoors

If you’re hitting the slopes or getting out to do other snow sports, brush up on these tips for how to safely share Washington trails.

Read our new outdoors column, “In the Unlikely Event,” this week discussing how you can avoid avalanche danger.

Arts and community