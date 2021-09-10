By
Seattle Times news assistant

Welcome to the weekend! Whether you’re staying in or going out, check out our roundup of things you can do in the coming days.

Eats and drinks

Movies and TV

  • Find something to watch from this list of what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Books

  • Read this book by local teen baker and author Sahana Vij publishing Sept. 11. (Vij will also sign books and demonstrate a recipe 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Sept. 11 at Book Larder in Fremont.)
  • Fall is right around the corner! Here are three mysteries and other paperback picks to help ease you into the season.

Arts and community events

Outdoors and travel

  • Have a green thumb? Here are a few new local plant shops you can check out.
  • Use this guide and soak up the last of summer’s rays on a walk around Seattle’s Mount Baker neighborhood.
  • Looking for a perfect day trip? Fresh produce, Sound views and more fill out this Skagit Valley itinerary.
Vonnai Phair: 206-464-2757 or vphair@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @vonnaiphair.

Most Read Life Stories