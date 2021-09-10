Welcome to the weekend! Whether you’re staying in or going out, check out our roundup of things you can do in the coming days.

Eats and drinks

Movies and TV

Find something to watch from this list of what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Books

Read this book by local teen baker and author Sahana Vij publishing Sept. 11. (Vij will also sign books and demonstrate a recipe 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Sept. 11 at Book Larder in Fremont.)

Fall is right around the corner! Here are three mysteries and other paperback picks to help ease you into the season.

Arts and community events

Outdoors and travel