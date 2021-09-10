Welcome to the weekend! Whether you’re staying in or going out, check out our roundup of things you can do in the coming days.
Eats and drinks
- If you’re taking a flight, you can now order food to be delivered directly to your gate at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.
- Need an energy boost? Make this recipe for a creamy caffeinated Himalayan butter tea.
- For all the vegans and vegan-loving food eaters out there, check out these tasty plant-based spots.
- Looking for a rich, well-balanced treat? Make this recipe for The Flora Bakehouse’s kimchi blue cheese scones.
- Not quite ready to say goodbye to summer? Savor the last of the season with this berry spoon cake recipe.
- Explore a trendy plant-based protein and make this marinated baked tempeh.
Movies and TV
- Find something to watch from this list of what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.
Books
- Read this book by local teen baker and author Sahana Vij publishing Sept. 11. (Vij will also sign books and demonstrate a recipe 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Sept. 11 at Book Larder in Fremont.)
- Fall is right around the corner! Here are three mysteries and other paperback picks to help ease you into the season.
Arts and community events
- Check out these events in the Puget Sound area this weekend commemorating the 20th anniversary of 9/11. You can also view the new 9/11 memorial at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.
- Rejoice in the return of live music at Everett’s Fisherman’s Village Music Festival and Night Market. Or check out these other fun things to do around Seattle.
- Here are five things to know before seeing Ms. Pak-Man in all her glory at ‘Ms. Pak-Man: Breakout!’
- There’s a new jazz venue in Ravenna, and two of the hottest acts in jazz are coming to the area. Here’s who’s playing and where.
Outdoors and travel
- Have a green thumb? Here are a few new local plant shops you can check out.
- Use this guide and soak up the last of summer’s rays on a walk around Seattle’s Mount Baker neighborhood.
- Looking for a perfect day trip? Fresh produce, Sound views and more fill out this Skagit Valley itinerary.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.