Happy Friday! Celebrate Easter, take time to relax and/or check out these other things you can do this weekend.

Eats and drinks

Here’s how to dig for Manila clams in the Puget Sound region — and a great recipe for clam pasta.

Celebrate Easter with this recipe for a meat or vegetarian Frittata Florentine.

Enjoy Seattle Restaurant Week — here’s how to navigate it with COVID-19 cases again on the rise.

Check out this updating list of where you can get takeout or delivery in the Seattle area.

Books

Find some inspiration from Spokane-based author Kate Lebo, of “Pie School” fame, who has shared her reading picks.

Transport yourself across the world and back in time with these three new crime novels.

Remember the late Beverly Cleary, whose characters played a key role in so many of our childhoods.

Movies, TV and theater

Want to be in a Steven Soderbergh movie? You can find casting details for his new film set in Seattle here.

Brush up on the 2021 Oscar nominees for best picture with these reviews from our movie critic.

Stream ACT Theatre’s savvy, visually interesting “Wad.”

Catch actor Kyle MacLachlan, a Yakima native and UW grad, as President Franklin D. Roosevelt in the PBS “Masterpiece” miniseries “Atlantic Crossing.”

Find something to stream from this list of what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Outdoors

Visit the beloved Skagit Valley Tulip Festival. Here’s what to expect before you go.

Take your dog for a walk — or more challenging hike — on these trails in Seattle, Issaquah and North Bend.

Arts and community