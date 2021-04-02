Amy Wong
By
Seattle Times features producer

Happy Friday! Celebrate Easter, take time to relax and/or check out these other things you can do this weekend.

Eats and drinks

  • Here’s how to dig for Manila clams in the Puget Sound region — and a great recipe for clam pasta.
  • Celebrate Easter with this recipe for a meat or vegetarian Frittata Florentine.
  • Enjoy Seattle Restaurant Week — here’s how to navigate it with COVID-19 cases again on the rise.
  • Check out this updating list of where you can get takeout or delivery in the Seattle area.

Books

  • Find some inspiration from Spokane-based author Kate Lebo, of “Pie School” fame, who has shared her reading picks.
  • Transport yourself across the world and back in time with these three new crime novels.
  • Remember the late Beverly Cleary, whose characters played a key role in so many of our childhoods.

Movies, TV and theater

  • Want to be in a Steven Soderbergh movie? You can find casting details for his new film set in Seattle here.
  • Brush up on the 2021 Oscar nominees for best picture with these reviews from our movie critic.
  • Stream ACT Theatre’s savvy, visually interesting “Wad.”
  • Catch actor Kyle MacLachlan, a Yakima native and UW grad, as President Franklin D. Roosevelt in the PBS “Masterpiece” miniseries “Atlantic Crossing.”
  • Find something to stream from this list of what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Outdoors

  • Visit the beloved Skagit Valley Tulip Festival. Here’s what to expect before you go.
  • Take your dog for a walk — or more challenging hike — on these trails in Seattle, Issaquah and North Bend.

Arts and community

  • Check out this Drive-Thru Easter Dinner Fundraiser or other virtual and distanced in-person events happening around the Seattle area.
  • Watch Pacific Northwest Ballet’s fourth program of its all-digital season. Rep 4 brings three contemporary ballets (two world premieres and one from the archives) by Donald Byrd, Alejandro Cerrudo and Alexei Ratmansky.
Amy Wong: awong@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @amyewong. Amy Wong is the Seattle Times features producer.

Most Read Life Stories