Happy March, everyone! Spring is slowly but surely starting to trickle in, so celebrate with these activities you can do this weekend.
Eats and drinks
- Head north to Mountlake Terrace for hot sauce, a beloved butcher shop more than half a century old, plus incredible crispy pork belly and huge carnitas plates.
- Read the amazing story of local chef Shota Nakajima, who went from having to close a restaurant at the beginning of the pandemic to competing on “Top Chef.”
- Bake a batch of these savory muffins with garlic, ricotta and zucchini.
- Check out this updating list of where you can get takeout or delivery in the Seattle area.
Movies and TV
- Find something to stream from this list of what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.
Books
- Check out these three new crime novels written by seasoned veterans.
- See what Moira’s Book Club has chosen to read in April, and how you can join in on the next discussion.
Outdoors and sports
- Visit one of Washington’s bowling alleys, which have reopened with special COVID-19 cleaning procedures.
- Itching for spring? If you’re looking to get on the water soon, brush up on these safety tips.
- Visit Mission Ridge ski area, which has debuted a new bubble lift, the first in Washington state.
- Planning a victory garden in 2021? Here’s what you need to know, and why you should start preparing now.
Arts and community
- Attend these two virtual galas or check out these other online and in-person events happening around the Seattle area.
- Visit Seattle Art Museum’s exhibition “Jacob Lawrence: The American Struggle,” which reunites Lawrence’s 30-panel series for the first time since 1958. And also for the first time at SAM, local youth will be sharing space with a major artist in a special exhibition.
- Check out these arts and entertainment venues that have reopened around the Seattle area.
- Watch Seattle International Dance Festival’s virtual Mini Fest, which features a combination of live and recently filmed dance performances from the work of four choreographers and companies.
