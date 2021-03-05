Happy March, everyone! Spring is slowly but surely starting to trickle in, so celebrate with these activities you can do this weekend.

Eats and drinks

Head north to Mountlake Terrace for hot sauce, a beloved butcher shop more than half a century old, plus incredible crispy pork belly and huge carnitas plates.

Read the amazing story of local chef Shota Nakajima, who went from having to close a restaurant at the beginning of the pandemic to competing on “Top Chef.”

Bake a batch of these savory muffins with garlic, ricotta and zucchini.

Check out this updating list of where you can get takeout or delivery in the Seattle area.

Movies and TV

Find something to stream from this list of what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Books

Check out these three new crime novels written by seasoned veterans.

See what Moira’s Book Club has chosen to read in April, and how you can join in on the next discussion.

Outdoors and sports

Visit one of Washington’s bowling alleys, which have reopened with special COVID-19 cleaning procedures.

Itching for spring? If you’re looking to get on the water soon, brush up on these safety tips.

Visit Mission Ridge ski area, which has debuted a new bubble lift, the first in Washington state.

Planning a victory garden in 2021? Here’s what you need to know, and why you should start preparing now.

Arts and community