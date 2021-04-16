Woo, this sunny weekend couldn’t come any sooner! Soak up some vitamin D, or stay in, if you feel so inclined, with these things you can do around the Seattle area this weekend.

Eats and drinks

Find some international inspiration from our food and movie critics’ French-themed Dinner at a Movie.

Try some delectable Vietnamese-French desserts from one of Seattle’s most coveted pop-ups.

Fry up some homemade potato chips with this recipe from chef Renee Erickson.

Make this easy recipe for delicious Indian butter chicken.

Check out this updating list of where you can get takeout, delivery or dine-in food in the Seattle area.

Movies and TV

Catch Seattle teen actor Sophia Mitri Schloss on Disney+’s new show “Big Shot.”

Attend the all-virtual Seattle Black Film Festival, which has twice as many films as last year.

Find something to stream from this list of what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Books

Cool down with these recommendations for chilling mystery novels.

Check out these two new memoirs, one from Sen. Mazie K. Hirono, and another from Michelle Zauner, aka Japanese Breakfast.

Arts and community

Go to the Capitol Hill Farmers Market or check out these other in-person and virtual events.

Visit one of Seattle’s many museums or galleries, using our handy guide on which places to check out.

Watch a double-bill of virtual readings, presented by a team of Black theater artists from Seattle and Atlanta.

Outdoors