Welcome to the weekend! Whether you’re staying in or going out, check out our roundup of things you can do in the coming days.
Eats and drinks
- Celebrate summertime’s sweetest kernels and make a vegetarian corn and black bean salad. Or rejoice in the name of peaches and make this salad that screams summer.
- Farmers are making a commitment to growing Asian vegetables in the Seattle area. Here’s where to find your locally grown Asian produce.
- In the mood for a cocktail? Enjoy the best of spicy and fruity flavors and make this mangonada.
- Head on down to Pike Place Market’s new outdoor dining area and enjoy food from one of these takeout options.
- Use those Italian plums you see all over Seattle and make a Marian Burros Plum Torte.
Movies and TV
- Escape the heat and go to your local movie theater to watch one of these five movies opening up in Seattle-area theaters.
- Find something to watch from this list of what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.
Books
- Looking for a new book to dig into? Here’s a list of the latest recommendations.
Arts and community events
- Attend an outdoor block party in South Lake Union at the Refill benefit concert or check out these other fun things to do around Seattle.
- Check out national and local electronic music artists at Seattle Center’s Higher Ground music festival.
- Enjoy outdoor movies with this series celebrating the diversity of Black life.
Outdoors and travel
- Looking for a body of water to cool off? Take these (air-conditioned) public transit routes to Seattle’s bodies of water and spray parks.
- The Canadian border has officially reopened its southern border to vaccinated Americans, so consider taking a road trip to our neighbors up north.
- Coming to the Puget Sound from a cruise ship? Explore Seattle with this walk-friendly guide.
- With warm summer nights expected for this weekend, here’s how and when you can see the Perseid meteor shower (if you have a smoke-free vantage point).
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.