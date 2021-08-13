Welcome to the weekend! Whether you’re staying in or going out, check out our roundup of things you can do in the coming days.

Eats and drinks

Movies and TV

Escape the heat and go to your local movie theater to watch one of these five movies opening up in Seattle-area theaters.

Find something to watch from this list of what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Books

Looking for a new book to dig into? Here’s a list of the latest recommendations.

Arts and community events

Attend an outdoor block party in South Lake Union at the Refill benefit concert or check out these other fun things to do around Seattle.

Check out national and local electronic music artists at Seattle Center’s Higher Ground music festival.

Enjoy outdoor movies with this series celebrating the diversity of Black life.

Outdoors and travel