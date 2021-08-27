By
Seattle Times news assistant

Welcome to the weekend! Whether you’re staying in or going out, check out our roundup of things you can do in the coming days.

Eats and drinks

  • Craving some fried food? Head to Burien to try our recommendations for molotes and fish and chips.
  • Clean out your fridge and make these stuffed peppers with chorizo and quinoa.

Movies and TV

  • Cozy up in your living room and watch two Washingtonians on the third season of “90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way” premiering on TLC.
  • Or go to your local movie theater to watch one of these two movies opening in Seattle-area theaters.
  • Find something to watch from this list of what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Books

  • Looking for a new book to dig into? Here’s a list of five summer-themed reads to help you ring in the end of August.

Arts and community events

  • Celebrate a Seattle jazz-education legend at JazzED Block Party or check out these other fun things to do around Seattle.
  • Visit the Tacoma Art Museum to view African American art and historical artifacts in the Kinsey Collection.
  • Welcome back Seattle Opera with “Die Walküre.” Although this show is sold out, you can watch it on a jumbo screen video viewable from the International Fountain area at Seattle Center.

Outdoors and travel

  • Itching to visit our neighbors up north? Check out these travel and sightseeing tips for your next trip to Vancouver.
  • If you’re already up north, you could even hike to a world-class view of the San Juan Islands near Chuckanut Drive.
  • Or, if you want to head out east, here’s why you should take a road trip to Pullman.
  • With scorching temperatures behind us, it may be time to take a trip into one of the natural wonders of Washington. Here’s a guide to the Hoh Rain Forest, including hiking hacks, tips and more.
  • If you’re interested in hiking elsewhere, here’s a list of seven Western Washington hikes fit for a true nature lover.
