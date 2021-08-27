Welcome to the weekend! Whether you’re staying in or going out, check out our roundup of things you can do in the coming days.

Eats and drinks

Craving some fried food? Head to Burien to try our recommendations for molotes and fish and chips.

Clean out your fridge and make these stuffed peppers with chorizo and quinoa.

Movies and TV

Cozy up in your living room and watch two Washingtonians on the third season of “90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way” premiering on TLC.

Or go to your local movie theater to watch one of these two movies opening in Seattle-area theaters.

Find something to watch from this list of what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Books

Looking for a new book to dig into? Here’s a list of five summer-themed reads to help you ring in the end of August.

Arts and community events

Celebrate a Seattle jazz-education legend at JazzED Block Party or check out these other fun things to do around Seattle.

Visit the Tacoma Art Museum to view African American art and historical artifacts in the Kinsey Collection.

Welcome back Seattle Opera with “Die Walküre.” Although this show is sold out, you can watch it on a jumbo screen video viewable from the International Fountain area at Seattle Center.

Outdoors and travel