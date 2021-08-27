Welcome to the weekend! Whether you’re staying in or going out, check out our roundup of things you can do in the coming days.
Eats and drinks
- Craving some fried food? Head to Burien to try our recommendations for molotes and fish and chips.
- Clean out your fridge and make these stuffed peppers with chorizo and quinoa.
Movies and TV
- Cozy up in your living room and watch two Washingtonians on the third season of “90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way” premiering on TLC.
- Or go to your local movie theater to watch one of these two movies opening in Seattle-area theaters.
- Find something to watch from this list of what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.
Books
- Looking for a new book to dig into? Here’s a list of five summer-themed reads to help you ring in the end of August.
Arts and community events
- Celebrate a Seattle jazz-education legend at JazzED Block Party or check out these other fun things to do around Seattle.
- Visit the Tacoma Art Museum to view African American art and historical artifacts in the Kinsey Collection.
- Welcome back Seattle Opera with “Die Walküre.” Although this show is sold out, you can watch it on a jumbo screen video viewable from the International Fountain area at Seattle Center.
Outdoors and travel
- Itching to visit our neighbors up north? Check out these travel and sightseeing tips for your next trip to Vancouver.
- If you’re already up north, you could even hike to a world-class view of the San Juan Islands near Chuckanut Drive.
- Or, if you want to head out east, here’s why you should take a road trip to Pullman.
- With scorching temperatures behind us, it may be time to take a trip into one of the natural wonders of Washington. Here’s a guide to the Hoh Rain Forest, including hiking hacks, tips and more.
- If you’re interested in hiking elsewhere, here’s a list of seven Western Washington hikes fit for a true nature lover.
