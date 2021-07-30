Amy Wong
By
Seattle Times features producer

Welcome to the weekend! Check out this roundup of local events and activities you can do in the coming days.

Eats and drinks

  • Cool off with these four new ice cream shops, bringing taiyaki cones, unique flavors and more to the Seattle area.
  • Make the very best tuna salad sandwich with these tips from five top Seattle-area chefs.
  • Check out one of these 32 new restaurants in Seattle, serving up sushi, barbecue, sandwiches and more.

Movies and TV

  • Find something to watch from this list of what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Books

  • Embrace the shorter days with these four mystery and crime novels.
  • Need some bookshelf inspiration? Here’s what restaurateur Mark Canlis is reading.
  • Pick up one of these four compelling and graceful books for ballet lovers.

Outdoors and travel

  • Take a step back in time with hikes to the ghost town of Monte Cristo and along the Iron Goat Trail.
  • Go on a spooky hike through the Snoqualmie Tunnel, which takes you through two miles of total darkness.
  • Take your summer workouts to the park with these outdoor exercises.
  • Go on a weekend getaway to Zion National Park in Utah with these tips.

Arts and community events

  • Find out how you can watch movies under the stars, or check out these other fun things to do around Seattle.
  • Visit MOHAI’s latest exhibit, “Da Vinci — Inventions,” which explores the breadth of Leonardo da Vinci’s genius, with a special focus on his inventions.
  • Head to Tacoma or White Center to find some of the area’s best outdoor music venues.
