Welcome to the weekend! Check out this roundup of local events and activities you can do in the coming days.

Eats and drinks

Cool off with these four new ice cream shops, bringing taiyaki cones, unique flavors and more to the Seattle area.

Make the very best tuna salad sandwich with these tips from five top Seattle-area chefs.

Check out one of these 32 new restaurants in Seattle, serving up sushi, barbecue, sandwiches and more.

Movies and TV

Find something to watch from this list of what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Books

Embrace the shorter days with these four mystery and crime novels.

Need some bookshelf inspiration? Here’s what restaurateur Mark Canlis is reading.

Pick up one of these four compelling and graceful books for ballet lovers.

Outdoors and travel

Take a step back in time with hikes to the ghost town of Monte Cristo and along the Iron Goat Trail.

Go on a spooky hike through the Snoqualmie Tunnel, which takes you through two miles of total darkness.

Take your summer workouts to the park with these outdoor exercises.

Go on a weekend getaway to Zion National Park in Utah with these tips.

Arts and community events