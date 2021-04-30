Amy Wong
By
Seattle Times features producer

Time is flying by as April is already coming to a close. If you’re looking for things to do this weekend, check out our list of activities and recommendations below.

Eats and drinks

Books

  • Looking for new young adult fiction? Read up on these six reviews from two teen writers.
  • If you’d rather read crime and mystery fiction, consider checking out these new recommendations.

Movies and TV

  • Check out a movie at your local drive-in, and get excited for a new slate of movies coming out this summer.
  • Find something to stream from this list of what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Outdoors

  • Go on one of these five day hikes that end in surprising mysterious objects.
  • Use these tips to build a rain garden — a creative, pollinator-friendly way to keep pollution out of Puget Sound.

Arts and community

  • Check out some plant sales and other in-person and virtual events you can attend around your community.
  • See some art, including Daisy Patton’s bright, cerebral portraits at J. Rinehart Gallery or log on for an art history lecture at the Frye.

Amy Wong: awong@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @amyewong. Amy Wong is the Seattle Times features producer.

Most Read Life Stories