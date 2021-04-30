Time is flying by as April is already coming to a close. If you’re looking for things to do this weekend, check out our list of activities and recommendations below.

Eats and drinks

Plan ahead for your Mother’s Day meals with these 10 scrumptious Seattle-area takeout options.

From shrimp to French dip to meatballs, check out where you can get some of the best sandwiches for under $13 around Seattle.

Try this Seattle restaurant that made the list of the top 20 Black-owned BBQ spots nationwide.

Join the food-board craze with this recipe for veggies and two dips.

Mix up one of our food critic’s COVID-19 cocktail innovations.

Books

Looking for new young adult fiction? Read up on these six reviews from two teen writers.

If you’d rather read crime and mystery fiction, consider checking out these new recommendations.

Movies and TV

Check out a movie at your local drive-in, and get excited for a new slate of movies coming out this summer.

Find something to stream from this list of what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Outdoors

Go on one of these five day hikes that end in surprising mysterious objects.

Use these tips to build a rain garden — a creative, pollinator-friendly way to keep pollution out of Puget Sound.

Arts and community