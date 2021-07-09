Amy Wong
By
Seattle Times features producer

Eats and drinks

  • From wine-tasting rooms to cocktail bars, here are nine new drinking dens to check out.
  • Try some bubble tea with these tips on what to order and where to find the best boba in Seattle.
  • Head to Redmond for a fantastic new bakery and a Chinese restaurant with 150-day-old chickens.
  • Find somewhere new to eat in this list of 24 restaurant openings in the Greater Seattle area.

Movies, TV and music

  • Find something to watch from this list of what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.
  • See musicians from Pearl Jam, Fishbone and more pay tribute to Tina Bell, the godmother of grunge.
  • Listen to 15 of the best Seattle albums (so far) in 2021.

Books

Arts and events

  • Visit Woodinville Garden Club’s Tour of Gardens or check out these other local events happening around the Seattle area.
  • Here are five things to keep an eye out for at the Museum of History & Industry’s permanent exhibit “True Northwest: The Seattle Journey.”
  • Go on the perfect date with this itinerary for shopping, eating and more in Georgetown.

Outdoors

  • Get out on the water with this guide to stand-up paddleboarding in the Seattle area.
Amy Wong: awong@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @amyewong. Amy Wong is the Seattle Times features producer.

Most Read Life Stories