Eats and drinks
- From wine-tasting rooms to cocktail bars, here are nine new drinking dens to check out.
- Try some bubble tea with these tips on what to order and where to find the best boba in Seattle.
- Head to Redmond for a fantastic new bakery and a Chinese restaurant with 150-day-old chickens.
- Find somewhere new to eat in this list of 24 restaurant openings in the Greater Seattle area.
Movies, TV and music
- Find something to watch from this list of what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.
- See musicians from Pearl Jam, Fishbone and more pay tribute to Tina Bell, the godmother of grunge.
- Listen to 15 of the best Seattle albums (so far) in 2021.
Books
- Listen to these seven great audiobooks, which can also help you complete Summer Book Bingo.
- Pick up one of these six new paperbacks for lazy summer afternoons.
Arts and events
- Visit Woodinville Garden Club’s Tour of Gardens or check out these other local events happening around the Seattle area.
- Here are five things to keep an eye out for at the Museum of History & Industry’s permanent exhibit “True Northwest: The Seattle Journey.”
- Go on the perfect date with this itinerary for shopping, eating and more in Georgetown.
Outdoors
- Get out on the water with this guide to stand-up paddleboarding in the Seattle area.
