Welcome to the weekend! End January strong with this roundup of recipes, book recommendations and more activities you can do in Seattle.

Eats and drinks

Support your neighborhood restaurants, which have continued to take care of their own communities amid the pandemic.

Grab some food from one of these 13 new restaurants in Seattle.

If you’re feeling snacky, whip up these decadent fudgy toffee bars.

Check out this updating list of where you can get takeout or delivery in the Seattle area.

Books

Inspired to start your own book group? Here are some ideas on how to make yours go the distance, from members of a few of the many longtime Seattle-area book clubs.

If you seek a break from fiction, read one of these three new memoirs.

Check out community space and beloved library Estelita’s on Beacon Hill.

Movies, TV and music

Watch one of these movies, which spotlight memorable presidents, both real and imagined.

Find something to stream from this list of what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Check out Sub Pop’s new flagship store near South Lake Union.

Outdoors and community