Welcome to the weekend! End January strong with this roundup of recipes, book recommendations and more activities you can do in Seattle.
Eats and drinks
- Support your neighborhood restaurants, which have continued to take care of their own communities amid the pandemic.
- Grab some food from one of these 13 new restaurants in Seattle.
- If you’re feeling snacky, whip up these decadent fudgy toffee bars.
- Check out this updating list of where you can get takeout or delivery in the Seattle area.
Books
- Inspired to start your own book group? Here are some ideas on how to make yours go the distance, from members of a few of the many longtime Seattle-area book clubs.
- If you seek a break from fiction, read one of these three new memoirs.
- Check out community space and beloved library Estelita’s on Beacon Hill.
Movies, TV and music
- Watch one of these movies, which spotlight memorable presidents, both real and imagined.
- Find something to stream from this list of what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.
- Check out Sub Pop’s new flagship store near South Lake Union.
Outdoors and community
- Looking to spice up your dog walking routine? Visit these three Seattle parks that will make you and your dog happy.
- Check out this Little Free Art Gallery on Queen Anne, where you can take a tiny piece of art or leave one.
- Do you have that single friend whom you’ve always thought would make a good catch? The Seattle Times is teaming up with youshoulddate.ppt for a virtual event on Feb. 12, where you can pitch your single friends via a personalized slide deck for a (socially distanced, COVID-safe or virtual) date! Here’s how you can submit a pitch.
