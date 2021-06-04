Whether you’re looking to stay home or get out in your community, check out this list of things you can do this weekend.

Eats and drinks

Enjoy these 11 special picnic menus from top Seattle chefs to take to the park or lake.

Seattle’s Lower Queen Anne has been renamed “Uptown.” Try some of the best food the neighborhood has to offer.

Eat out at the top 10 restaurant patios for Seattle-area summertime outdoor dining.

Turn watermelon into an impressive summer pie with this recipe.

Books and entertainment

Check out six new crime and mystery books, including three written by Seattle-area authors.

Get some inspiration from Pearl Jam’s Stone Gossard, who shares his reading recommendations.

Find something to stream from this list of what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Outdoors

See more of our beautiful state with one of these five cycling trips.

Plant a cutting garden that will keep you in blooms for the rest of the summer and well into fall.

Arts and events