Welcome to the weekend! Whether you’re staying in or going out, check out our roundup of things you can do in the coming days.

Eats and drinks

Looking to expand your local Southeast Asian food experience? Check out our recommendations for the best places to try in the Seattle area.

If you’ve hopped on the chicken sandwich train (as most have!), order celebrated chef David Chang’s long-awaited fried chicken sandwich available by delivery only.

With the Roosevelt and Northgate light-rail stations opening Oct. 2, here are some food options to try near the new routes.

If you want to cook something vegan but also easy and perfect for a weeknight meal, make this recipe for elote-inspired vegan black bean and corn burgers.

Going out to eat this weekend? Make sure to double-check this list of 11 restaurants that have sadly closed in the Seattle area. And if you’re looking for a new place to eat, then check out this list of new openings in the area.

Movies and TV

If you’re itching to see a movie in person, check out our recommendations for three movies that open in Seattle-area theaters this weekend.

See how former Washington resident Stephanie Land’s bestselling memoir inspired the Netflix series “Maid,” premiering Oct. 1.

Here’s a list of what’s new on streaming services like Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and more.

Books

If you’re watching the new Netflix series mentioned above, you can also check out what Stephanie Land is currently reading and recommends.

Here are six books written by authors of color that make Aleenah Ansari, a queer Pakistani author, feel seen.

Arts and community events