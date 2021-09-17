By
Seattle Times news assistant

Welcome to the weekend (and almost the start of fall)! Whether you’re staying in or going out, check out our roundup of things you can do in the coming days.

Eats and drinks

  • Discover a Jewish-style deli, vegan-friendly Ethiopian food or snack-worthy empanadas in this Seattle neighborhood.
  • Make this recipe for homemade pulled Nashville hot chicken sliders for this Sunday’s Seahawks vs. Titans game.

Movies and TV

  • With the coming rain making for a cozy weekend, enjoy these four fall movies that celebrate the beauty of the season.
  • Check out these recommendations of what to watch on TV in the upcoming months, from shows with local ties to returning hits. Or find something to watch from this list of what’s new on streaming services like Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and more.
  • There are quite a few film festivals happening in the region this fall! Here’s a list of some of them, including Local Sightings Film Festival running now through Sept. 26.

Books

Arts and community events

Outdoors and travel

Vonnai Phair: 206-464-2757 or vphair@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @vonnaiphair.

Most Read Life Stories